The Masters 2026 Round Two Tee Times And Pairings

Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns lead the way at five-under-par after opening 67s on a demanding and firm Augusta National.

The pair are two clear of the field, with Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Kurt Kitayama tied at three-under-par.

We thought The Masters would be wide open before the tournament started and it looks that way after 18 holes.

McIlroy goes out in the afternoon on Friday while World No.1 and two-time champion Scottie Scheffler plays in the morning.

LIV Golf's two biggest stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau surprisingly both struggled in round one, and we'll have Rahm battling to make the cut in the morning and DeChambeau doing the same in the afternoon.

Take a look at all of Friday's second round tee times at the 2026 Masters, with play getting underway at 7.40am local time:

Masters tee times Friday: Round two

All times local EDT

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7.40am: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

7.50am: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

8.02am: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

8.14am: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

8.26am: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

8.38am: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

8.50am: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

9.02am: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

9.19am: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

9.31am: JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

9.43am: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

9.55am: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

10.07am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

10.19am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

10.31am: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

10.51am: John Keefer, Haotong Li

11.03am: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

11.15am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

11.27am: Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

11.39am: Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

11.51am: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

12.03pm: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

12.15m: Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

12.32pm: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

12.44pm: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

12.56m: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1.08pm: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

1.20pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

1.32pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

1.44pm: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

1.56pm: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

How to watch The Masters round two Friday: US schedule