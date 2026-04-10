Rory McIlroy Makes Subtle Club Swap At The Masters
McIlroy shares the lead after the first round of The Masters, with a fairway wood change almost going unnoticed at Augusta National
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Rory McIlroy's Green Jacket defense couldn't have gotten off to a better start on Thursday, as a five-under 67 has him sharing the lead with Sam Burns.
Carding five birdies over his final 11 holes, the 36-year-old looked in control of his game at Augusta National, with an old club making its way back into his set-up pre-Masters.
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First reported by Inside Tour Golf, McIlroy has changed his TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood for the TaylorMade Qi10, a model he used to complete the Career Grand Slam last year.
Currently, the reason for the change is unknown, but McIlroy did use the club well over his first round, highlighted by his approach into the par 5 eighth hole, where he put his second to 25-foot from over 265-yards.
It appears he may have used it for his tee shot at the fifth and 10th, with it seemingly featuring the same shaft as his former gamer, the Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X.
Previously, McIlroy had been using the TaylorMade Qi4D, putting the driver, 3-wood and 5-wood in-play back at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November 2025.
At The Masters, the driver and 5-wood have remained, with McIlroy hitting just 36% of his fairways during round one, averaging 341-yards, 32-yards more than the field average.
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Seemingly, the rest of his bag is unchanged and, going into Friday of The Masters, the Career Grand Slam winner will hope the clubs keep performing as he looks to make history.
Looking to become the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back, McIlroy tees off off at 1.44pm (ET) in the penultimate group for the second round.
He will once again be alongside Cameron Young and Mason Howell, who carded a one-over 73 and five-over 78, respectively.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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