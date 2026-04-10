Rory McIlroy Co-Leads After First Round Of Masters Defense As Notable Names Struggle

After all the build-up, the 2026 Masters got underway with the honorary starters taking their ceremonial tee shots, before Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li led the 91-man field off at Augusta National.

By the end of the day, there was a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard, while some of the favorites faltered badly.

It was anyone’s guess how defending champion Rory McIlroy would fare in 2026, having finally rid himself of the burden of an 11-year wait to complete the career Grand Slam a year ago.

Would he take his foot off the gas, with nothing more to prove at Augusta, or would it free him up, allowing his best golf to emerge?

On the evidence of the first round, it’s the latter, with the Northern Irishman carding a five-under 67 on Thursday, admittedly benefiting from the more forgiving course conditions earlier in the day, before it became drier and the greens became firmer and faster as the afternoon wore on.

McIlroy’s back nine was particularly strong with a run of birdies between the 13th and 15th to leave him on course to become only the fourth player to successfully defend the title.

He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by a man still looking for his first Major win, Sam Burns, whose round included an eagle on the second.

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Sam Burns co-leads with Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players with excellent Masters records in the hunt include Jason Day and 2018 champion Patrick Reed, who were joined in a tie for third at three under by Kurt Kitayama.

Just one back of them in T6 is another player still knocking on the door of his first Green Jacket, Justin Rose, whose fast start, like a year ago, will serve as a warning that he is a threat as he aims to go one better than his playoff defeat to McIlroy.

Another in the same position is two-time winner Scottie Scheffler, who will be just three off the lead after making a habit of starting slowly in several events leading up to The Masters.

While some of the tournament’s biggest names will be satisfied with their efforts in the first round, others faltered, not least LIV Golf pair Bryson DeChambeau and 2023 champion Jon Rahm, as none of the 10 from the circuit finished under par.

DeChambeau struggled with his irons all day to head back to the clubhouse on four over, but at least his predicament isn’t as bad as Rahm’s.

The Spaniard could only manage a six-over 78 to leave him 11 back of the leaders and with work to do to make the cut.

Jon Rahm has work to do to make the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other's who found it a struggle include Robert MacIntyre, on eight over, and Patrick Cantlay, who is 10 back of the leaders on five over.

The second round gets underway at 7.40am local time with Stevens and Sungjae Im. Burns begins at 12.32pm with McIlroy getting underway at 1.44pm.