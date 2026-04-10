From 'Absolute Nonsense' To 'The Obsession With Length And Power Is Killing The Game' - The Golf Ball Rollback Debate Has Been Reignited At The 2026 Masters

You can always rely on Gary Player for a straightforward answer. Does he believe the golf ball should be rolled back? It's a yes - an unequivocal yes. Not just 10-15 yards, either, make it 60.

The South African, back at Augusta as one of the Honorary Starters, may be 90 years of age, but he's as passionate about the game as ever, and he has no problem voicing his opinion when it comes to protecting the health of the sport.

On Wednesday, the nine-time Major winner called the current situation, where we are seeing elite male players driving the golf ball further than ever before, "a tragedy".

Players' comments follow those made by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, who touched on the distance issue during his pre Masters press conference.

"There’s always been quite a lot of agreement. My feeling on this subject is failure's not an option," said Ridley. "I think we need to continue to work together to come to some agreement. Tough issues like this require compromise, and I think there has been some compromise to date."

Player didn't mince his words when his time came to speak.

"I believe the ball should be cut back 60 yards, only for professional golf," said the three-time Masters winner. "Leave amateur golf as it is. They're the heart of the game, but professional golf is not. With regards to professional golf, cut the ball back 60 yards."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The R&A and USGA initially planned to introduce the ball rollback - which would see the distance of the longest hitters reduced by an estimated 13 to 15 yards - from 2028 for professional golf. However, that now looks like it will be pushed to 2030.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

This distance debate is nothing new, but Player took the opportunity of being in front of the world's golf media to make an impassioned plea for golf's governing bodies to take drastic action, not just for the good of the game, but from a sustainability standpoint, too.

"Here's the crucial thing. The amount of money that we're spending around the world probably rates to $100 million," he added. "Whatever the figure is, it's exorbitant. They're putting that money into making golf courses longer.

"We're running out of water in the world, fertilization, machinery is so expensive, labor, oil, whatever cost you want to put in there. Where are we going? That money is being wasted, or if they cut the ball back, we don't have to make these changes.

"Look what they've done here. It's amazing when you think what this golf course used to play and what it plays now.

"That money could be allocated to African American areas where they need to be able to play golf and encourage them to play golf, for schools, for hospitals. We're just wasting the money. That's the crucial thing for me.

"I don't know where we go. What's going to happen in 30 years' time is going to be beyond one's imagination."

What do golf fans think?

Gary Player is adamant that the golf ball needs to be rolled back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players' comments have reignited the rollback debate - and it's clear that there are two distinct camps: those who agree with the South African and would like to see something done about the ball, and those who feel big-hitting is an important part of the game, one that should be rewarded.

"I actually agree with him 100% for once," said one golf fan, although some don't feel rolling back the golf ball is the answer.

"Applying the golf ball rollback to everyone makes no sense (apparently, the rollback will have minimal effect for most golfers)," one user commented on Golf Monthly's news story covering Ridley's strong view.

"It should apply to the pros only, many of whom have balls designed specifically for them anyway, and are not usually available to the general public. Applying the rollback to everyone will result in millions of golf balls going into landfill."

"Distance needs to be dialled back, especially for pros. 8000-yard courses are impractical from a cost standpoint. The ball is the easiest place to dial back the distances," another said in our comments section.

Our Instagram post above has attracted well over 1,300 comments so far. Some of the comments are not too kind, although Player is the thick-skinned type.

One user said: "That doesn’t help anyone. If Bryson goes from hitting it 330 down to 270, that also means Brian Harman goes from hitting it 270 down to 210.

"He’s still 60 yards behind Bryson, and don’t forget that people aren’t going to tune into golf events to see guys hitting 230 yards. I can go to my local muni and see that."

Another added: "Absolute nonsense, professional golfers are fitter and stronger, that’s why it goes further. Doesn’t make them any more accurate, though. There are still pros shooting over par every round of golf."

Another anti-rollback user said: "This perspective just seems so backwards to me. You want to discourage highly athletic individuals from becoming professional golfers?

"Just change the pars of holes if it matters that much. Eliminate par 5s, make any par 4s under 350 to be par 3s, it’s okay if the course has a par of 65 not 70-72."

Our Facebook post has generated almost 1,000 comments, and golfers are equally divided there, too.

"A lot of the holes that are drivable the ball runs on, easy fix, stick a hazard in front off green to make them have to carry it," one person said.

"Brilliantly said, the obsession with length and power is killing the game," another wrote.

One user even suggested The Masters brings out its own golf ball for competitors to use, something that has been raised before and would go down as a very drastic measure.

"Masters could have a ball for all contestants. Every sport has same ball for players. Distance issue solved," they said.

"Every other ball sport has a standardized ball. There's no reason golf shouldn't," one user said in agreement.

While plenty have come out in support of Player's words, some do still feel that distance is not an issue.

"I love Gary Player, but I don’t agree with him here," one user, who believes the game is still won and lost within 150 yards, said.

"Tiger didn’t win because he was longer, Tiger won because if his putt was within 10 feet he’s probably making it. Jack was long but he would hit bombs of putts when it mattered most. Bryson is the longest on tour and hasn’t sniffed A Grand Slam. Length is not ruining the game, it’s still won and lost from 150 and in."

"I don’t think they should change the balls or cut the technology back. Advances in ball technology have allowed older players to still enjoy the game and continue to play. It really isn’t an issue. Golf courses will and are adjusting," another user wrote.

What's the answer? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment in the box below.