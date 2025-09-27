Watch The Ryder Cup Day Two: Live streams, TV Coverage, Timings For Today's Play

Today, September 27, sees the second of three days' play at the Ryder Cup, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the unfolding battle between the USA and Europe, wherever you are in the world.

Day Two at the Ryder Cup features eight matches, half of them foursomes, half of them fourballs, all at the Bethpage Black Course in New York. The action gets underway at 7:10am ET in the States, which is 12:10pm in the UK, and it's a full day of golf, with play expected to conclude at around 6pm ET / 11pm BST.

Europe enter the second day ahead by 5.5pts to 2..5pts and send out the same foursomes pairings as on the first day, when all bar the MacIntyre & Hovland duo won their matches.

The Rahm and Hatton pairing and the McIlroy and Fleetwood one are both 3-0 in foursomes over the last two Ryder Cups.

For the USA, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Russell Henley play for the third consecutive session. All three failed to score any points on Friday. World No.1 Scheffler has now lost his last six matches in the Ryder Cup.

It's set to be another spectacular day of action at Bethpage Black, so read on as we bring you all the details on how to watch the Ryder Cup today online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN

Watch the Ryder Cup Day Two in the US

Although the opening day was on USA Network, the Ryder Cup action switches to NBC and Peacock today for the final two days of action.

NBC comes on most cable TV plans, but you can also stream the same coverage online via NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock You'll need Peacock Premium – the middle plan – in order to watch live sport. It costs $10.99 per month, or $109.99 per year.

Away from the States right now? You can access your Peacock account while abroad by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch the Ryder Cup Day Two in the UK

The second day of the Ryder Cup today is being broadcast live and in full by Sky Sports.

You can watch the action on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Golf, with build-up starting at 09:00 BST ahead of the first tee time of 12:10 and running through to around 23:30.

You can get a long-term package with Sky for £35 per month, and that includes Netflix. For less of a commitment, Now TV offers streaming of Sky Sports channels from £31.99 per month.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

Watch the Ryder Cup Day Two in Australia

The second day of the Ryder Cup is being aired on Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming via Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports 503 is the channel you need for the main Ryder Cup coverage, if it's part of your TV package. You can also stream all the action on Kayo Sports, which is usually $30 per month but comes with a one-week free trial.

Free streaming on the Ryder Cup website & app

The Ryder Cup is offering free streaming of certain matches on its website and app.

Geo-restrictions apply, so the feed will only work in the USA. If you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to ensure your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual Ryder Cup streaming services from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of cyber security software that can make your devices appear to be in any location, which unblocks the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming services. It's great for getting your usual Ryder Cup coverage wherever you are in the world, and you'll be much safer online, too.

Our techy colleagues across the office at TechRadar know everything about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the very best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s lightning-fast connections, extensive server network, device compatibility, and top-notch security features. You get 24/7 support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and just in time for the Ryder Cup, an amazing discount!

What time is the Ryder Cup on today?

Play on the second day of the 2025 Ryder Cup, September 27, begins at 7:10am ET in the US, which is 12:10pm BST in the UK, and 21:10 AEST in Australia.

The first four matches of foursomes all get underway within the space of an hour, while the fourballs do the same a few hours later, starting from 12:25 ET / 17:25 BST.

Coverage of the day's play expected to conclude around 18:30 ET / 23:30 BST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Tee time Match 9:

DeChambeau & Young vs Fitzpatrick & Åberg 07:10 ET

12:10 BST

21:10 AEST Match 10:

English & Morikawa vs McIlroy & Fleetwood 07:26 ET

12:26 BST

21:26 AEST Match 11:

Schauffele & Cantlay vs Rahm & Hatton 07:42 ET

12:42 BST

21:42 AEST Match 12:

Henley & Scheffler vs MacIntyre & Hovland 07:58 ET

12:58 BST

21:58 AEST Match 13

(Fourballs) 12:25 ET

17:25 BST

02:25 AEST Match 14

(Fourballs) 12:41 ET

17:41 BST

02:41 AEST Match 15

(Fourballs) 12:57 ET

17:57 BST

02:57 AEST Match 16

(Fourballs) 13:13 ET

18:13 BST

03:13 AEST

