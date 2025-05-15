Watch The PGA Championship Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to catch all the action from the opening day of the second Major of 2025
Today, May 15, marks the start of the second Major of 2025, the PGA Championship, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the opening round at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.
PGA Championship on TV today: Quick guide
► Round One start time: 7am ET / 12pm BST
► US: ESPN – via Sling (50% off)
► UK: Sky Sports
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
The first shot of the PGA Championship is coming up at 7am EDT / 12pm BST, with Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Martin Kaymer the first group off the first tee.
After his emotional Masters victory, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy to see if he lets rip on a course that has been kind to him over the years – he's off at 8:22am ET / 1:22pm BST from the 10th tee.
In what is easily the blockbuster grouping of the opening round, McIlroy is teeing off alongside the defending PGA champion Xander Schauffele and the two-time Masters champ Scottie Scheffler. That's the top three players in the world, all together.
Anticipation is high, and no doubt you're looking for all the information on how to tune in, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championshiptoday, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.
Watch the PGA Championship Round One in the US
In the US, ESPN is taking charge of the opening day of the PGA Championship 2025 on May 15.
The main broadcast for the day's play runs from 12pm to 7pm ET on ESPN, but you can also watch from the very first shot online at ESPN+ from 7am.
ESPN+ will also carry added coverage via a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.
► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team
What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN today?
- Main coverage – 12pm-7pm ET on ESPN
- Early coverage – 7am-12pm ET on ESPN+
- Featured Groups – Four in the morning, four in the afternoon
- Featured Holes (16, 17, 18) – 7.45am-7pm ET
Watch the PGA Championship Round One in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with 11 hours of coverage on the opening day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Thursday May 15.
► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.
What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?
The main broadcast of the PGA Championship on Sky Sports runs from 1pm BST through to midnight.
Before that, you can watch McGinley & Chamblee At The PGA, in which Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee preview the tournament ahead of the start of play.
Watch the PGA Championship Round One in Canada
In Canada, the opening day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Thursday May 15.
Main coverage will run all day from 7am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.
To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.
Watch the PGA Championship Round One in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the first round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Friday May 16 in Australian time.
Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.
Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.
You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.
Watch the PGA Championship Round One from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
What time does the PGA Championship start today?
The first players off the tee today, May 15, at the PGA Championship are Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer at 7am ET / 12pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.
Unlike the Masters, you can get live coverage of the PGA Championship from the very first tee shot until the final putt. In the US, ESPN+ has the first ball and the early coverage through noon, and carries on as the main ESPN TV channel fires up from 12pm-7pm ET.
The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 16, 17, 18, with streaming firing up at 8am ET to see the first of those who started on the back nine. The first of the four Featured Groups is off at 7:30m ET.
Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.
Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today
► ESPN (US): 12pm-7pm ET on ESPN, from 7am on ESPN+
► Sky Sports (UK): 1pm-12am BST
► TSN (Canada): 7am-7pm ET
► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Friday)
What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?
These are the eight groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.
Morning
- Brooks Koepka / Rickie Fowler / Shane Lowry (feed begins 7:30am ET)
- Phil Mickelson / Tommy Fleetwood / Jason Day (feed begins 7:45am ET)
- Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Matthew Fitzpatrick (feed begins 7:55am ET)
- Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele / Scottie Scheffler (feed begins 8:15am ET)
Afternoon
- Justin Thomas / Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa (tee at 1:14 pm ET)
- Jordan Spieth / Patrick Reed / Ludvig Aberg ( tee at 1:25pm ET)
- Hideki Matsuyama / Wyndham Clark / Tom Kim (tee at 1:36pm ET)
- Bryson DeChambeau / Viktor Hovland / Gary Woodland (tee at 1:47pm ET)
What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?
- 16
- 17
- 18
Coverage begins from 8am ET
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
