How To Watch The Memorial Tournament 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Signature Event
Nine of the world's top 10 playing at the course that Jack built
Nine of the world’s top 10 golfers will be in action at Muirfield Village for the 50th Memorial Tournament. Below we have all the info on how to watch The Memorial Tournament 2026 online and on TV.
The Memorial Tournament: key information
• Dates: June 4–7, 2026
• Venue: Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio, USA
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will be aiming for his third successive Memorial win. No golfer has won the same event on the PGA Tour three years running since 2011 when Steve Stricker won his third consecutive John Deere Classic.
Hideki Matsuyama has his first PGA Tour win here, in 2014, and he is among the other past winners teeing it up, as are Justin Rose (2010) and two-time winner Patrick Cantlay (2019 and 2021).
Rory McIlroy, who skipped this event last year, will be playing. His best finish is tied seventh in 2023.
The most recent Major winner, Aaron Rai plays for the first time on the PGA Tour since his PGA Championship win. He has missed the cut in both of last appearances at the Memorial, and his best finish here is a tie for 26th.
Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick, second and third in the FedExCup standings respectively – are also returning to action for the first time since the PGA Championship. The winner of this Signature Event will earn 700 FedExCup points.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Memorial Tournament 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch The Memorial Tournament 2026 for free?
Yes. YouTube TV's 21-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole weekend for free.
What’s even better is that you can watch next week’s Canadian Open and the US Open within those 21 days, with YouTube TV carrying all the necessary channels. Bargain!
Abroad in June and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.
US Broadcasting Schedule
All times EDT
Date
Round
US Broadcast
Thu (June 4)
Round 1
2pm–6pm (Golf Channel)
Fri (June 5)
Round 2
2pm–6pm ET (Golf Channel)
Sat (June 6)
Round 3
12.30pm–2.30pm (Golf Channel); 2.30pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+)
Sun (June 7)
Round 4
12.30pm–2.30pm (Golf Channel); 2.30pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+)
Watch the Memorial Tournament 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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How to watch the Memorial Tournament 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the Memorial Tournament is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.
ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available throughout the Memorial Tournament with full-day streaming coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, and morning-to-early-afternoon coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 before CBS takes over the weekend broadcast.
Thursday & Friday: 7.45am-6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 9am-6pm
The Golf Channel is also showing action from the first two days, as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($13.99/month).
You can find the full TV schedule above.
How to watch Memorial Tournament 2026 in the UK
The Memorial Tournament will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch Memorial Tournament 2026 in Canada
TSN in Canada is showing the Memorial Tournament this week, with linear coverage available via the Golf Channel and TSN1 and TSN5.
All of the action, plus Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.
How to watch Memorial Tournament 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the Memorial Tournament on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
Memorial Tournament Selected Tee Times: First Round
Times in EDT (BST).
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Andrew Novak, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun
- 10am (3pm): Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler
▶︎ Read More: Memorial Tournament betting tips
Format
The Memorial Tournament field is limited to 72 players and is a 72-hole strokeplay event with a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties.
Memorial Tournament 2026 TV Schedule
Thursday 4th June - Round One:
US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 12.45pm-7pm (Sky Sports+) & 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 7.45am-6pm (TSN+) & 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Friday 5th May - Round Two:
US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 12.45pm-7pm (Sky Sports+) & 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 7.45am-6pm (TSN+) & 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday 6th May - Round Three:
US (ET): 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel) 2.30pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 2pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports+) & 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 9am-6pm (TSN+) & 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN1/5)
Sunday 7th May - Round Four:
US (ET): 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel) 2.30pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 2pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports +) & 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-8pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo) Canada (ET): 9am-6pm (TSN+) & 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30am-6pm (TSN1/5)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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