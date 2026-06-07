Lottie Woad Given Two-Stroke Penalty During Third Round Of US Women's Open
The Englishwoman fell foul of the rules after her approach at the ninth found a greenside bunker
Lottie Woad’s first US Women’s Open appearance as a professional took a turn for the worse on Saturday when she was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
The trouble started for the 2025 US Women’s Open low amateur when her approach at the par-4 ninth found a greenside bunker at Riviera Country Club, with the ball plugging in the face.
The biggest problem for Woad was her footing, with the Englishwoman unable to get a firm stance.
Woad tried a couple of methods to rectify the situation, one of which was using her right foot to push into the sand. Another saw her caddie place his foot behind her right foot, both to no avail.
After consulting with a rules official, Woad took her shot, but the ball barely moved, before she finally got it out of the bunker and went on to make a bogey.
Unfortunately for Woad, that wasn’t the end of it, with a review shortly afterwards determining that she had tried to improve her stance in the bunker, a violation of rule 8.1a of the Rules of Golf, and carrying a two-stroke penalty.
That turned her five into a triple bogey seven. Woad, who secured the Kroger Queen City Championship title in May, was informed of the decision two holes later.
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The incident contributed to a mixed day for Woad, who began with a birdie before following that with a double bogey at the second.
Another bogey and a birdie followed before her rules violation at the ninth.
After the turn, she made three more birdies at 13, 15 and 17 along with bogeys at 14 and 16 as she completed a three-over round of 74.
As a result of Woad’s penalty, she begins the final round on seven over, 13 behind overnight leaders Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim.
She is grouped with 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, with the pair given a tee time of 7.15am PDT.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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