The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Final Round

The penultimate PGA Tour Signature Event of the year is drawing to a close, with just 18 holes to play at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

A deluge on Saturday meant that the third round had to be concluded on Sunday morning.

JT Poston picked up where he left off, completing a round of 69 to move to 12 under for a lead by four with 18 holes to play.

That leaves him eyeing the possibility of his fourth PGA Tour win and a handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus - as well as a $4m payout.

The final round sees groups of three go off the 1st and 10th tees. Poston plays alongside Ryan Gerard on eight under and Sam Burns on seven under. They tee it up at 12.50pm EDT (5.50pm BST).

JT Poston has a healthy lead going into the final round at Muirfield Village (Image credit: Getty Images)

A host of other players are not out of it yet either, among them Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Eric Cole. They are in the penultimate group with a tee time of 12.38pm EDT (5.38pm BST).

Like several events this year, defending champion Scottie Scheffler appears to have left himself too much to do with a round to play.

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He begins the final round on three under alongside Justin Rose and Keegan Bradley with a tee time of 12.14pm EDT (5.14pm) BST.

Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Final Round

All times EDT (BST)

1ST TEE

11.14am (4.14pm): Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup

Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup 11.26am (4.26pm): Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala 11.38am (4.38pm): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele 11.50am (4.50pm): Harry Hall, Alex Fitzpatrick, Harris English

Harry Hall, Alex Fitzpatrick, Harris English 12.02pm (5.02pm): Shane Lowry, Kristoffer Reitan, Kurt Kitayama

Shane Lowry, Kristoffer Reitan, Kurt Kitayama 12.14pm (5.14pm): Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley 12.26pm (5.26pm): Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy

Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy 12.38pm (5.38pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Eric Cole

Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Eric Cole 12.50pm (5.50pm): J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns

10TH TEE