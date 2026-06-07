The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Final Round
JT Poston leads the Memorial Tournament with one round to play, as he looks for his fourth PGA Tour title and first in a Signature Event
The penultimate PGA Tour Signature Event of the year is drawing to a close, with just 18 holes to play at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
A deluge on Saturday meant that the third round had to be concluded on Sunday morning.
JT Poston picked up where he left off, completing a round of 69 to move to 12 under for a lead by four with 18 holes to play.
That leaves him eyeing the possibility of his fourth PGA Tour win and a handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus - as well as a $4m payout.
The final round sees groups of three go off the 1st and 10th tees. Poston plays alongside Ryan Gerard on eight under and Sam Burns on seven under. They tee it up at 12.50pm EDT (5.50pm BST).
A host of other players are not out of it yet either, among them Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Eric Cole. They are in the penultimate group with a tee time of 12.38pm EDT (5.38pm BST).
Like several events this year, defending champion Scottie Scheffler appears to have left himself too much to do with a round to play.
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He begins the final round on three under alongside Justin Rose and Keegan Bradley with a tee time of 12.14pm EDT (5.14pm) BST.
Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Memorial Tournament.
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT (BST)
1ST TEE
- 11.14am (4.14pm): Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup
- 11.26am (4.26pm): Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala
- 11.38am (4.38pm): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Harry Hall, Alex Fitzpatrick, Harris English
- 12.02pm (5.02pm): Shane Lowry, Kristoffer Reitan, Kurt Kitayama
- 12.14pm (5.14pm): Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy
- 12.38pm (5.38pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Eric Cole
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns
10TH TEE
- 11.14am (4.14pm): Bud Cauley, Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar
- 11.26am (4.26pm): Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- 11.38am (4.38pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Sepp Straka, Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover
- 12.02pm (5.02pm): Denny McCarthy, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Patrick Rodgers
- 12.14pm (5.14pm): Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman, Nico Echavarria
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.38pm (5.38pm): Mac Meissner, Tom Hoge, Michael Kim
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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