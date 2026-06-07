Tyrell Hatton Holds Off Legion XIII Teammate Jon Rahm To Secure Wire-To-Wire Win At LIV Golf Andalucia

Tyrrell Hatton withstood pressure from Legion XIII teammate Jon Rahm to claim his second LIV Golf title with a wire-to-wire win in its Andalucia event at Valderrama.

The Englishman began the day on 10 under, a two-shot lead over Thomas Detry, Sergio Garcia was four back of Hatton, with Rahm one of four on five under.

In front of his home fans, Rahm was never likely to do anything other than take the fight to Hatton. He showed he meant business early on with an eagle at the fourth following a stunning approach.

Another Spaniard hoping to impress was Garcia, and he also stayed in the hunt with his first birdie of the day at the fifth to close the gap on Hatton to three.

A quiet start from Hatton took a downturn at the sixth with a bogey, allowing Garcia to move within one at the eighth after getting out of a greenside bunker to leave a tap-in for birdie.

Just superb stuff from @TheSergioGarcia 🙌Out of the bunker for a tap in birdie. He trails Hatton by ONE 👀#LIVGolfAndalucia | @fireballsgc_ pic.twitter.com/yHTp5WmDD3June 7, 2026

Any thoughts that Hatton would wilt under the pressure from the two Spaniards was soon eased with his first birdie of the day at the ninth to restore his two-shot lead, but a wobble wasn’t far away.

Hatton followed that up with bogeys at the 10th and 12th to drop back to eight under, where he was joined by Abraham Ancer after he birdied the 13th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully for Hatton, his slump was short-lived, and he regained the solo lead with a birdie of his own at 13 to move one clear of Ancer and Garcia.

Two back was Rahm, and he very nearly joined the leaders with an incredible ace at the par-3 15th. However, the ball stopped inches right of the pin to leave a tap-in for birdie.

The home crowd enjoyed that one! 🙌 @JonRahmOfficial is inches away from a memorable ace... 😱#LIVGolfAndalucia | @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/eIdpmttQktJune 7, 2026

With his lead still one, it was all a little too close for comfort for Hatton, but a timely birdie at the 16th stretched his lead to two.

Rahm wasn’t quite done, making another birdie at 17 to close the gap again, but when Hatton made it back-to-back birdies at the same hole, he was one hole from his first LIV Golf title since 2024 in Nashville.

That afforded him the luxury of enjoying the applause as he came down the 18th fairway, and when he finished with a par, his win by two over Rahm was confirmed.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's Legion XIII won the team title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton's victory was all the sweeter after it came just weeks after he became a father for the first time.

Following the win, he said: "I just tried to think of like no matter how today went, obviously I'll try my best, but it didn't change the fact that I'd be going home tonight and seeing them and back to dad duties, which is all new for me.

"Yeah, I'm very proud to win. It feels amazing that I've done it in my first event as a dad. I look forward to celebrating with Emily when I get home. Yeah, giving her a bit of rest away from our daughter."

Thanks largely to the pair’s performances, one consolation for Rahm’s fourth LIV Golf runner-up finish of the year was that Legion XIII won the team title.