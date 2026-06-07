Eugenio Chacarra Claims Second DP World Tour Title With Final-Hole Birdie At KLM Open
The Spaniard battled to a final round of 69 at The International in the Netherlands to hold off Oliver Lindell by one shot
Eugenio Chacarra held off Oliver Lindell by one to win the KLM Open for his second DP World Tour title.
The Spaniard began the final round with a share of the lead at The International alongside Sebastian Soderberg at 10 under.
Meanwhile, Lindell began the day just two back of the leaders in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title, while Marcus Armitage was one back.
However, it was Maximilian Steinlechner, a player who began the final round level with Lindell, who made the early running.
The Austrian produced birdies at the third and fourth to move to 10 under and into the solo lead after both Chacarra and Lindell made bogeys early on.
He was soon joined at the top by Soderberg, who recovered from an opening-hole bogey with his first birdie of the day at the par-3 fourth, thanks to a beautiful tee shot over the water to leave a tap-in.
Sebastian Söderberg responds with a birdie at the 4th to reclaim a share of the lead.#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/IhpOI8PcXUJune 7, 2026
The fluid nature of events at the top of the leaderboard continued as Chacarra approached the turn, with the former LIV Golfer making back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth to reclaim his lead at 11 under.
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That moved him two clear of Soderberg, and it was soon three when the Swede bogeyed the ninth to drop back to eight under. Meanwhile, the likes of Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier, Angel Ayora, Steinlechner, Lindell and Armitage were still in contention.
Chacarra was pegged back with a bogey at the 12th, while Soderberg’s chances were dented further with another bogey at the 13th.
However, when Chacarra birdied the 14th following a brilliant approach, his lead was back to three, with Guerrier and Lindell his nearest challengers, the latter of whom had birdied 14 and 15.
Fist pumps all round for Chacarra 👊Birdie at 14 for the Spainard to make it a three shot lead at the top with four holes to play.#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/ga86OsOui0June 7, 2026
Even then, Chacarra wasn’t quite home and dry, with another bogey at 16 giving hope to those in pursuit.
It was Lindell who took advantage of Chacarra's slip, finishing with another birdie at the 18th to head back to the clubhouse tied for the lead at 10 under.
However, Chacarra held his nerve on the final hole with his fourth birdie of the week at the par-5. He again had a well-judged approach to thank for his chance, leaving two putts from 20 feet to win it, which he took to give him the title.
Following the win, Chacarra reflected on that all-important approach, saying: "Shot of my career, maybe. That was a little 'tweener' but with adrenaline I'm going to try to hit this one hard, it flew 10-15 longer than we thought.
"So, proud to see the ball land on the green and then took a nice first putt to give me a putt that you always dream of, a putt that you can't really miss to win a tournament."
The win was the 26-year-old's second on the DP World Tour following victory at the 2025 Hero Indian Open.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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