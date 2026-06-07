Eugenio Chacarra Claims Second DP World Tour Title With Final-Hole Birdie At KLM Open

Eugenio Chacarra held off Oliver Lindell by one to win the KLM Open for his second DP World Tour title.

The Spaniard began the final round with a share of the lead at The International alongside Sebastian Soderberg at 10 under.

Meanwhile, Lindell began the day just two back of the leaders in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title, while Marcus Armitage was one back.

However, it was Maximilian Steinlechner, a player who began the final round level with Lindell, who made the early running.

The Austrian produced birdies at the third and fourth to move to 10 under and into the solo lead after both Chacarra and Lindell made bogeys early on.

He was soon joined at the top by Soderberg, who recovered from an opening-hole bogey with his first birdie of the day at the par-3 fourth, thanks to a beautiful tee shot over the water to leave a tap-in.

Sebastian Söderberg responds with a birdie at the 4th to reclaim a share of the lead.#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/IhpOI8PcXUJune 7, 2026

The fluid nature of events at the top of the leaderboard continued as Chacarra approached the turn, with the former LIV Golfer making back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth to reclaim his lead at 11 under.

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That moved him two clear of Soderberg, and it was soon three when the Swede bogeyed the ninth to drop back to eight under. Meanwhile, the likes of Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier, Angel Ayora, Steinlechner, Lindell and Armitage were still in contention.

Chacarra was pegged back with a bogey at the 12th, while Soderberg’s chances were dented further with another bogey at the 13th.

However, when Chacarra birdied the 14th following a brilliant approach, his lead was back to three, with Guerrier and Lindell his nearest challengers, the latter of whom had birdied 14 and 15.

Fist pumps all round for Chacarra 👊Birdie at 14 for the Spainard to make it a three shot lead at the top with four holes to play.#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/ga86OsOui0June 7, 2026

Even then, Chacarra wasn’t quite home and dry, with another bogey at 16 giving hope to those in pursuit.

It was Lindell who took advantage of Chacarra's slip, finishing with another birdie at the 18th to head back to the clubhouse tied for the lead at 10 under.

Oliver Lindell's late charge wasn't quite enough to force a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Chacarra held his nerve on the final hole with his fourth birdie of the week at the par-5. He again had a well-judged approach to thank for his chance, leaving two putts from 20 feet to win it, which he took to give him the title.

Eugenio Chacarra birdied the last to win the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the win, Chacarra reflected on that all-important approach, saying: "Shot of my career, maybe. That was a little 'tweener' but with adrenaline I'm going to try to hit this one hard, it flew 10-15 longer than we thought.

"So, proud to see the ball land on the green and then took a nice first putt to give me a putt that you always dream of, a putt that you can't really miss to win a tournament."

The win was the 26-year-old's second on the DP World Tour following victory at the 2025 Hero Indian Open.