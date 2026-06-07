US Women's Open Tee Times 2026: Final Round

The US Women's Open is set for a fascinating conclusion, with two Major winners leading the way with a round to play at Riviera Country Club.

Nelly Korda is having a brilliant season, including victory at the Chevron Championship, and with 18 holes remaining, she's in an excellent position to make it two out of two Major titles.

Korda carded a round of 67 on Moving Day to get to six under and in a share of the lead with Sei Young Kim.

Nelly Korda co-leads with Sei Young Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

The South Korean, who won the Women's PGA Championship six years ago, shot a 68 on Saturday as she looks for her second Major title. The two get underway at 12.35 PDT.

While Korda and Kim have their noses in front, they have several players chasing them.

Two, In Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho, are just one shot behind. They tee it up at 12.25pm PDT in the final round.

Charley Hull is three shots behind the co-leaders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez are also well in contention at four under. They begin at 12.15pm PDT, with another player at four under, Ruoning Yin, paired with Charley Hull at three under. They have a tee time of 12.05pm PDT.

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Check out all the tee times for the final round of the US Women's Open.

US Women's Open Tee Times: Final Round

All times PDT