US Women's Open Tee Times 2026: Final Round
Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the lead with one round to play at Riviera Country Club
The US Women's Open is set for a fascinating conclusion, with two Major winners leading the way with a round to play at Riviera Country Club.
Nelly Korda is having a brilliant season, including victory at the Chevron Championship, and with 18 holes remaining, she's in an excellent position to make it two out of two Major titles.
Korda carded a round of 67 on Moving Day to get to six under and in a share of the lead with Sei Young Kim.
The South Korean, who won the Women's PGA Championship six years ago, shot a 68 on Saturday as she looks for her second Major title. The two get underway at 12.35 PDT.
While Korda and Kim have their noses in front, they have several players chasing them.
Two, In Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho, are just one shot behind. They tee it up at 12.25pm PDT in the final round.
Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez are also well in contention at four under. They begin at 12.15pm PDT, with another player at four under, Ruoning Yin, paired with Charley Hull at three under. They have a tee time of 12.05pm PDT.
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Check out all the tee times for the final round of the US Women's Open.
US Women's Open Tee Times: Final Round
All times PDT
- 6.45am: Gurleen Kaur, Nataliya Guseva
- 6.55am: Liqi Zeng, Ingrid Lindblad
- 7.05am: Yealimi Noh, Mao Saigo
- 7.15am: Celine Boutier, Lottie Woad
- 7.25am: Yue Zhang, Hye-Jin Choi
- 7.35am: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 7.45am: Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuri Yoshida
- 8.00am: Minsol Kim, Sakura Koiwai
- 8.10am: Somi Lee, Hannah Green
- 8.20am: Lucy Li, Anna Nordqvist
- 8.30am: Rose Zhang, Kaleiya Romero
- 8.40am: Chia Yen Wu, Xiyu Janet Lin
- 8.50am: Aki Iwai, Grace Kim
- 9.00am: Esther Henseleit, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 9.15am: Rio Takeda, Jiyai Shin
- 9.25am: Brooke M. Henderson, Melanie Green
- 9.35am: Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim
- 9.45am: Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin
- 9.55am: Casandra Alexander, Patty Tavatanakit
- 10.05am: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
- 10.15am: Amy Yang, Farah O'Keefe (a)
- 10.30am: Da Yeon Lee, Jin Hee Im
- 10.40am: Jeeno Thitikul, Hinako Shibuno
- 10.50am: Sora Kamiya, Karis Davidson
- 11.00am: Kiara Romero (a), Ana Belac
- 11.10am: Shiho Kuwaki, Miyu Yamashita
- 11.20am: Asterisk Talley (a), Allisen Corpuz
- 11.30am: Aphrodite Deng (a), Minji Kang
- 11.45am: Maja Stark, Maria Jose Marin (a)
- 11.55am: Alison Lee, Hyunjo Yoo
- 12.05pm: Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin
- 12.15pm: Gaby Lopez, Nasa Hataoka
- 12.25pm: In Gee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho
- 12.35pm: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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