Who Is Ryan Gerard's Caddie?
Ryan Gerard's caddie is JP Burke. Here's what we know about him
Ryan Gerard’s professional career is going from strength to strength, with the American becoming a mainstay in the world’s top 50 in 2026.
One of the big catalysts for the form that helped take him there is his caddie, JP Burke.
As Burke explained to the Please Let Us Golf podcast, he grew up on a golf course but was more interested in basketball and baseball in his youth.
However, one of his friends was Korn Ferry Tour Austin Hitt, who would go on to forge a career on the Korn Ferry Tour after graduating from the University of North Carolina.
One of Hitt’s teammates was Gerard, whom Burke got to know when he’d take trips to the university to visit him.
Burke eventually took on roles in finance, software sales and property management, but he occasionally took on caddying work for Hitt.
Burke went on to caddie for Walker Lee and Davis Shore, too, but his break with Gerard came at a pivotal moment in the player’s career.
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Gerard was a surprise inclusion in the field for the 2025 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, but the reason he had chosen to play in the DP World Tour event soon became clear.
The tournament was held in December, with players in the world’s top 50 at the end of the year earning their spots at The Masters.
Gerard’s roommate at the time was Burke, and he invited him to be his caddie at the event.
Burke accepted, and he helped his friend to a runner-up finish, enough to take him from 57th in the world rankings to 46th and into the field for Augusta National.
In the end, it wasn't Burke who accompanied Gerard at the tournament, but Steven Hale.
However, he has since turned back to the services of Burke, and the two haven’t looked back, with Gerard producing more strong finishes in 2026.
Meanwhile, at the Memorial Tournament, with Burke’s help, he was just one back of the lead at the halfway stage in pursuit of his first win at a PGA Tour Signature Event.
Burke’s route to caddying may not have been conventional, but his work alongside Gerard appears to show that, with a growing reputation, he is set for a long and successful career in the game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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