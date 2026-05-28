How To Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Event

Seven golfers from the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings are teeing it up at Colonial Country Club’s par 70, 7,289-yard course for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The highest ranked player in the field is JJ Spaun, who is in 9th spot. We have all the info on how to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 online and on TV.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 key information • Dates: May 28 – 31, 2026 • Venue: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Dallas, Texas, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The others in the top 20 are Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Ben Griffin. Griffin is aiming to become the first man to get a back-to-back win in this event since Ben Hogan did so in 1953.

Joint runner up at the PGA Championship, Alex Smalley, is also in the field. The 29-year-old is on a run of six successive top-25 finishes on tour, including two runner-up ones. Four times a runner up, can he finally secure a PGA Tour win in his 142nd start?

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the final chance for players to qualify for the next Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (May 28) Round 1 4pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Fri (May 29) Round 2 4pm–7pm ET (Golf Channel) Sat (May 30) Round 3 1pm–3:30pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+) Sun (May 31) Round 4 1pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+)

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for Charles Schwab Challenge is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available throughout the Charles Schwab Challenge with full-day streaming coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, and morning-to-early-afternoon coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 before CBS takes over the weekend broadcast.

The Golf Channel is also showing action from the first two days, as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($13.99/month).

You can find the full TV schedule above.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch Charles Schwab Challenge on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, with linear coverage available via the Golf Channel and TSN3 and TSN5.

All of the action, plus Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Charles Schwab Challenge on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Charles Schwab Challenge Selected Tee Times: Round 1

Times in EDT (BST)

8.55am (1.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley

Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley 9.06am (2.06pm): Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 12.40pm (5.40pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy 1.13pm (6.13pm): Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Tom Hoge

Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Tom Hoge 1.24pm (6.24pm): JJ Spaun, Gary Woodland, Ludvig Aberg

JJ Spaun, Gary Woodland, Ludvig Aberg 1.57pm (6.57pm): Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Johnny Keefer



▶︎ Read More: Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 tips

Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 28th May - Round One:

US (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 1pm-9pm (Sky Sports+) & 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 29th May - Round Two:

US (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 1pm-9pm (Sky Sports+) & 8pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 30th May - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 1.30pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports+) & 4.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10.45pm-8.30am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel), 5.30pm-7.30pm (TSN5)

Sunday 31st May - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 4pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7pm-10pm (Sky Sports+) & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 10pm-8am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo) Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 2.30am-6.30pm (TSN3)