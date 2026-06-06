Big Names Confirmed For RBC Canadian Open

The PGA Tour makes its one visit north of the US border this season for the RBC Canadian Open.

The event, which will be held at TPC Toronto for the second consecutive year, usually attracts a strong field, and the 2026 edition is no exception.

The tournament comes just a week before the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, so it gives players the perfect opportunity to work on their games in a competitive environment before the year’s third Major.

Taking advantage of that will be defending champion Ryan Fox, who beat Sam Burns in a playoff a year ago. Burns also plays, hoping to put that disappointment behind him with his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Ryan Fox defends his title at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox will be joined by another recent winner, 2024 champion Robert MacIntyre. However, one former champion who won’t be appearing is two-time winner Rory McIlroy, who misses the RBC Canadian Open for the first time since 2018.

Despite the six-time Major winner’s absence, there is plenty more world-class talent in the field, including the player ranked third in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick.

He was looking for his fourth win of the season at the event that precedes the RBC Canadian Open, the Memorial Tournament.

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Three more players in the world’s top 10 are also in the field: Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, who will be making his first start since the PGA Championship, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Collin Morikawa makes his first start since the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable name heading to Toronto will be PGA Champion Aaron Rai, while there’s a return to action for Viktor Hovland after he missed the Memorial Tournament.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson champion Wyndham Clark will also appear, as will 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, while another big name in the field is Brooks Koepka, who will be looking to ensure he is sharp ahead of his opportunity to claim his third US Open title.

As Canada’s National Open, it is no surprise to see many of the best players the nation has to offer taking their place in the field.

Nick Taylor won the event in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked is World No.53 Corey Conners, and he will be joined by Nick Taylor, who made a 72-foot eagle putt to beat Fleetwood in the 2023 edition.

Taylor Pendrith, PGA Tour rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Mackenzie Hughes are among the other Canadians in the field, along with 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who will make his 33rd RBC Canadian Open start.