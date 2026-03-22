Valspar Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Valspar Championship, which has seen its overall payout increased since Viktor Hovland won in 2025

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Viktor Hovland with the Valspar Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few days on from an exhilarating final round at The Players Championship, the Valspar Championship has been providing another stern test for some of the PGA Tour's best at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

Whoever can keep their ball on the shortest grass most often may well stand the best chance of coming out on top, with a plethora of worthwhile perks on the line for the champion.

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Not least, a check for $1,638,000 from an overall payout of $9.1 million. Viktor Hovland emerged victorious this time last year and the Norwegian grabbed himself a check for $1,566,000 from a total of $8.7 million.

In addition, the 2026 Valspar Championship winner is set to collect an extremely important 500 FedEx Cup points as well as a last-gasp spot at The Masters (if they are not already exempt via a different category).

Masters Flag

(Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The runner-up will score just under $1 million if they finish second without company. Meanwhile, everyone who ends the week inside the top-20 should bank at least $100,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Valspar Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,638,000

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,567

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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