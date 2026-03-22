Valspar Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Just a few days on from an exhilarating final round at The Players Championship, the Valspar Championship has been providing another stern test for some of the PGA Tour's best at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

The layout is renowned for its Snake Pit section - the closing trio of holes which make champions earn their rewards - as well as its characteristic tight and tree-lined fairways surrounded by thick rough.

Whoever can keep their ball on the shortest grass most often may well stand the best chance of coming out on top, with a plethora of worthwhile perks on the line for the champion.

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Not least, a check for $1,638,000 from an overall payout of $9.1 million. Viktor Hovland emerged victorious this time last year and the Norwegian grabbed himself a check for $1,566,000 from a total of $8.7 million.

In addition, the 2026 Valspar Championship winner is set to collect an extremely important 500 FedEx Cup points as well as a last-gasp spot at The Masters (if they are not already exempt via a different category).

(Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The runner-up will score just under $1 million if they finish second without company. Meanwhile, everyone who ends the week inside the top-20 should bank at least $100,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Valspar Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

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Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown