Valspar Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Valspar Championship, which has seen its overall payout increased since Viktor Hovland won in 2025
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Just a few days on from an exhilarating final round at The Players Championship, the Valspar Championship has been providing another stern test for some of the PGA Tour's best at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
The layout is renowned for its Snake Pit section - the closing trio of holes which make champions earn their rewards - as well as its characteristic tight and tree-lined fairways surrounded by thick rough.
Whoever can keep their ball on the shortest grass most often may well stand the best chance of coming out on top, with a plethora of worthwhile perks on the line for the champion.Article continues below
Not least, a check for $1,638,000 from an overall payout of $9.1 million. Viktor Hovland emerged victorious this time last year and the Norwegian grabbed himself a check for $1,566,000 from a total of $8.7 million.
In addition, the 2026 Valspar Championship winner is set to collect an extremely important 500 FedEx Cup points as well as a last-gasp spot at The Masters (if they are not already exempt via a different category).
The runner-up will score just under $1 million if they finish second without company. Meanwhile, everyone who ends the week inside the top-20 should bank at least $100,000.
Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Valspar Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.
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Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,638,000
2nd
$991,900
3rd
$627,900
4th
$445,900
5th
$373,100
6th
$329,875
7th
$307,125
8th
$284,375
9th
$266,175
10th
$247,975
11th
$229,775
12th
$211,575
13th
$193,375
14th
$175,175
15th
$166,075
16th
$156,975
17th
$147,875
18th
$138,775
19th
$129,675
20th
$120,575
21st
$111,475
22nd
$102,375
23rd
$95,095
24th
$87,815
25th
$80,535
26th
$73,255
27th
$70,525
28th
$67,795
29th
$65,065
30th
$62,335
31st
$59,605
32nd
$56,875
33rd
$54,145
34th
$51,870
35th
$49,595
36th
$47,320
37th
$45,045
38th
$43,225
39th
$41,405
40th
$39,585
41st
$37,765
42nd
$35,945
43rd
$34,125
44th
$32,305
45th
$30,485
46th
$28,665
47th
$26,845
48th
$25,389
49th
$24,115
50th
$23,387
51st
$22,841
52nd
$22,295
53rd
$21,931
54th
$21,567
55th
$21,385
56th
$21,203
57th
$21,021
58th
$20,839
59th
$20,657
60th
$20,475
61st
$20,293
62nd
$20,111
63rd
$19,929
64th
$19,747
65th
$19,565
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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