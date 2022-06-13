Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

US Open TV Coverage 2022

US Open week is upon us which means the world of golf turns its attention to The Country Club in Massachusetts. The field has been set and it includes the world's best players, including defending champion Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson who missed out on his PGA Championship defense last month. He is of course joined by several other players who signed with LIV Golf, as well as those who have pledged loyalty to the PGA Tour, such as recent winners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

As we mentioned above the course is The Country Club which has hosted Majors and famously the 1999 Ryder Cup before. One of the five charter clubs founding the United States Golf Association, 2022 marks the fourth US Open hosted by the storied Massachusetts venue. It will look very different from previous events though because of restoration work done by Gil Hanse and his team, which was to return the look and feel of the course to the layout Francis Ouimet won on back in 1913.

With Hanse's renovation work the course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it! Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure that does not happen.

How To Watch With A VPN

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the US Open by using VPNs. VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US Open TV Coverage 2022

Sky Sports US Open Coverage

(Times in GMT)

Thursday, June 16: 1pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, June 17: 1pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, June 18: 4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, June 19: 2pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

US Open Coverage In The US

(Times in EST)

Thursday, June 16: 6.45am-9:30am (Peacock), 9.30am-2pm (USA), 2pm-5pm (NBC), 5pm-7pm (USA), 7pm-8pm (Peacock)

Friday, June 17: 6.45am-9.30am (Peacock), 9.30am-4pm (USA), 4pm-7pm (NBC), 7pm-8pm (Peacock)

Saturday, June 18: 10am-12pm (Peacock), 12pm-8pm (NBC)

Sunday, June 19: 9am-10am (Peacock), 10am-12pm (USA), 12pm-7pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

