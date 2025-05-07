Why Pros Will Be Hitting Off A Villa Roof At This Week's Turkish Airlines Open
A unique tee-box placement is once again in play this week as the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour calendar for the first time since 2019
DP World Tour players at this week's Turkish Airlines Open are in for a real treat, with the return of a tee-box placement unlike any other.
The 16th hole at the picturesque Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort is nothing extraordinary in itself, overall, having been designed as a mid-length par 4 when the layout opened in November 2008.
It features two groups of bunkers down the right side of the fairway that pinch in and cause the player to consider whether they should try and carry them or lay up and face a longer shot in to the green, which is protected by more sand short-left.
However, it is where professionals are now be asked to hit their first shot from which makes this particular hole unique.
A consistent feature when the Turkish Airlines Open first took place at Regnum Carya between 2016-2018, the pro tournament tee box at the 16th hole is located on top of a villa.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
After the course had been built, plans were drawn up to add multiple houses to the area. However - in this particular case - instead of shortening the hole and potentially leaving it in danger of becoming a par 3.5, officials opted to incorporate the new properties and add an elevated tee box for dramatic effect.
Back in 2016, Tournament Director Miguel Vidaor explained: "Obviously it's the first time Regnum Carya Golf & Resort Spa has hosted a European Tour event and we took a look at the course and how we might set it up.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The original 16th hole was altered during the construction of the villas and the new tee on the roof is pretty much where the old tee used to be.
"The raised tee really enhances the hole, gives the players a great view, brings the bunkers into play and looks great on TV. We were able to get real grass on the roof and the tee is in good shape. It takes four men to lift a hand mower up the stairs to the tee! I'm looking forward to watching players head up there throughout the week."
Given the idea was received positively by all concerned in the first three years - even the villa's owner - it will appear once more in 2025 as the tournament returns to the DP World Tour calendar.
Have you ever seen a tee box like this? #TurkishAirlinesOpen pic.twitter.com/BMyizn9Z08May 6, 2025
After finishing at the par-5 15th, players will have to make the long walk past the members' back tees, to the right of a private swimming pool and up two flights of stairs to the side of someone's accommodation.
Having resisted the urge to cool off in the water, pros will be greeted by a long vertical tee box which consists of real turf. The course's green-keeping team is in charge of maintaining the area, carrying a small lawnmower up the stairs to trim the surface every day.
Now measuring between 460 and 470 yards, the awesome 16th hole kicks off a run of consecutive par-4 holes until the end - a stretch which could make or break those in contention come Sunday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bettor Turns £10 Bet Into £15,000 After Predicting All Four Winners From Four Separate Tours
One lucky UK bettor landed a near £15,000 ($19,864.87) from a £5.08 ($6.77) each way bet, with the individual predicting all four winners from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League, Champions Tour and LPGA Tour
-
A Perfect Marriage Between Award-Winning Independent Hotel And Wales' Oldest Affiliated Golf Club
Jeremy Ellwood heads down to Pembrokeshire to stay at the beautiful Grove of Narberth hotel within striking distance of the links at Tenby
-
Trump International Scotland To Host DP World Tour Event
The Scottish Championship will take place at Trump International Golf Links Scotland in August
-
Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019, where an attractive purse is available, as well as other perks
-
Report: Trump International Scotland To Host 2025 DP World Tour Event
The Times has reported that a deal has been agreed to bring a DP World Tour event to the highly-rated venue in August
-
'It's A Real Shame' - Linn Grant Reacts To 'Disappointing' Loss Of Scandinavian Mixed
The Swedish star isn't able to defend her Scandinavian Mixed title this year due to the event dropping off the schedule
-
DP World Tour Pro Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career
Mike Lorenzo-Vera has announced he’s bringing the curtain down on his career as “my priorities have switched”
-
DP World Tour Announces New $4m Event Coming To India
The inaugural DP World India Championship will offer the circuit’s largest ever prize fund for an event on the subcontinent
-
Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors
-
Home Favorite Ashun Wu Cards Lowest Final Round To Seal Second China Open Title And Reclaim DP World Tour Card
Ashun Wu added to his 2015 China Open title with another in 2025 thanks to a superb final round 65 - propped up by a stunning back nine at Enhance Anting GC