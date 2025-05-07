DP World Tour players at this week's Turkish Airlines Open are in for a real treat, with the return of a tee-box placement unlike any other.

The 16th hole at the picturesque Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort is nothing extraordinary in itself, overall, having been designed as a mid-length par 4 when the layout opened in November 2008.

It features two groups of bunkers down the right side of the fairway that pinch in and cause the player to consider whether they should try and carry them or lay up and face a longer shot in to the green, which is protected by more sand short-left.

However, it is where professionals are now be asked to hit their first shot from which makes this particular hole unique.

A consistent feature when the Turkish Airlines Open first took place at Regnum Carya between 2016-2018, the pro tournament tee box at the 16th hole is located on top of a villa.

After the course had been built, plans were drawn up to add multiple houses to the area. However - in this particular case - instead of shortening the hole and potentially leaving it in danger of becoming a par 3.5, officials opted to incorporate the new properties and add an elevated tee box for dramatic effect.

Back in 2016, Tournament Director Miguel Vidaor explained: "Obviously it's the first time Regnum Carya Golf & Resort Spa has hosted a European Tour event and we took a look at the course and how we might set it up.

"The original 16th hole was altered during the construction of the villas and the new tee on the roof is pretty much where the old tee used to be.

"The raised tee really enhances the hole, gives the players a great view, brings the bunkers into play and looks great on TV. We were able to get real grass on the roof and the tee is in good shape. It takes four men to lift a hand mower up the stairs to the tee! I'm looking forward to watching players head up there throughout the week."

Given the idea was received positively by all concerned in the first three years - even the villa's owner - it will appear once more in 2025 as the tournament returns to the DP World Tour calendar.

After finishing at the par-5 15th, players will have to make the long walk past the members' back tees, to the right of a private swimming pool and up two flights of stairs to the side of someone's accommodation.

Having resisted the urge to cool off in the water, pros will be greeted by a long vertical tee box which consists of real turf. The course's green-keeping team is in charge of maintaining the area, carrying a small lawnmower up the stairs to trim the surface every day.

Now measuring between 460 and 470 yards, the awesome 16th hole kicks off a run of consecutive par-4 holes until the end - a stretch which could make or break those in contention come Sunday.