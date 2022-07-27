Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, one of the most prestigious events on the LPGA circuit, gets underway this week at the famed Dundonald Links in Ayrshire with the strongest field in tournament history.

The 144-woman field features eight of top-10 in the Rolex Women's Rankings, 22 Major champions and 28 Solheim Cup players.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko headlines the field and is joined by newly-crowned Amundi Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson alongside rising star Atthaya Thitikul and the European contingency of Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

Hall, who has been a long-standing supporter of the event, said: "I am really looking forward to playing in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. The next month is going to be a very busy time on the schedule, but I can’t wait to kick off the two Scottish events at Dundonald Links next week. I love the challenges of links golf, and last time we played here in 2017 I finished in the top-10 so I am excited to see how the club and course has changed over the last few years."

In her 11th season on the LPGA Tour, and her 228th start, Ryan O'Toole claimed victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. The American secured the title courtesy of a final round bogey-free 64, three shots clear of Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul. The 35-year-old returns to defend this week.

Dundonald Links plays host to the Women's Scottish Open for the fourth time and the first since Mi Hyang Lee tasted success in 2017. Georgia Hall, Minjee Lee and Carlota Ciganda, who all finished inside the top-10, are present in the field this week.

The Kyle Phillips design is a modern yet deceivingly tricky links course; with many 'upturned' greens emphasis will be on iron play and missing in the correct places. After a two-year Covid-19 inflicted hiatus, fans will be welcomed back to the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open for the first time since 2019 and there is no better place for it than one of the best courses in Scotland.

(Image credit: Dundonald Links )

2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD

A Lim Kim

Aditi Ashok

Agathe Sauzon

Albane Valenzuela

Alice Hewson

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Amy Yang

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Anna Nordqvist

Annabel Dimmock

Anne van Dam

Ariya Jutanugarn

Arpichaya Yubol

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Becky Brewerton

Becky Morgan

Beth Allen

Brittany Altomare

Bronte Law

Carlota Ciganda

Carmen Alonso

Caroline Hedwall

Celine Boutier

Celine Herbin

Chanettee Wannasaen

Charley Hull

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Chloe Williams

Christine Wolf

Cloe Frankish

Diksha Dagar

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emma Grechi

Emma Talley

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Felicity Johnson

Frida Kinhult

Gabriella Cowley

Gaby Lopez

Gemma Dryburgh

Georgia Hall

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Hannah McCook

Hinako Shibuno

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

In Kyung Kim

Inbee Park

Jana Melichova

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Kupcho

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Jessica Karlsson

Jin Young Ko

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Johanna Gustavsson

Julia Engstrom

Karolin Lampert

Karoline Lund

Kelly Tan

Kim Metraux

Krista Bakker

Kylie Henry

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Stephenson

Lee-Anne Pace

Leonie Harm

Lilia Vu

Lina Boqvist

Linda Wessberg

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linn Grant

Liz Young

Lizette Salas

Louise Duncan

Lucie Malchirand

Lydia Hall

Lydia Ko

Madelene Sagstrom

Magdalena Simmermacher

Maja Stark

Manon De Roey

Maria Hernandez

Marianne Skarpnord

Marina Alex

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Megan Khang

Meghan MacLaren

Mel Reid

Michele Thomson

Mina Harigae

Minjee Lee

Morgane Metraux

Moriya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Nicole Garcia

Noora Komulainen

Nuria Iturrioz

Olivia Cowan

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Perrine Delacour

Pia Babnik

Pornanong Phatlum

Ryann O'Toole

Sanna Nuutinen

Sarah Schmelzel

Sarah Schober

Sei Young Kim

Sophia Popov

Sophie Witt

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Su Oh

Tiia Koivisto

Trichat Cheenglab

Tvesa Malik

Ursula Wikstrom

Wei-Ling Hsu

Whitney Hillier

Wichanee Meechai

Xiyu Lin

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuka Saso

WHERE IS THE TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, one of the most prestigious events on the LPGA circuit, returns to the famed Dundonald Links for its fourth hosting of the event.

The Kyle Phillips design is a modern yet deceivingly tricky links course; with many 'upturned' greens emphasis will be on iron play and missing in the correct places.

2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $300,000.00 2 $180,000.00 3 $120,000.00 4 $90,000.00 5 $72,000.00 6 $62,000.00 7 $56,000.00 8 $50,000.00 9 $48,000.00 10 $46,000.00 11 $44,000.00 12 $42,000.00 13 $40,000.00 14 $38,000.00 15 $36,000.00 16 $35,000.00 17 $34,000.00 18 $33,000.00 19 $32,000.00 20 $31,000.00 21 $29,600.00 22 $28,200.00 23 $26,800.00 24 $25,600.00 25 $24,400.00 26 $23,200.00 27 $22,000.00 28 $20,800.00 29 $19,600.00 30 $18,400.00 31 $17,200.00 32 $16,400.00 33 $15,600.00 34 $14,800.00 35 $14,000.00 36 $13,200.00 37 $12,400.00 38 $11,800.00 39 $11,200.00 40 $11,000.00 41 $10,800.00 42 $10,600.00 43 $10,400.00 44 $10,200.00 45 $10,000.00 46 $9,800.00 47 $9,600.00 48 $9,400.00 49 $9,200.00 50 $9,000.00 51 $8,800.00 52 $8,600.00 53 $8,400.00 54 $8,200.00 55 $8,000.00 56 $7,800.00 57 $7,600.00 58 $7,400.00 59 $7,200.00 60 $7,000.00 61 $6,800.00 62 $6,600.00 63 $6,400.00 64 $6,200.00 65 $6,000.00 66 $5,800.00 67 $5,600.00 68 $5,000.00 69 $4,400.00 70 $4,000.00

WHO WON THE 2021 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN?

In her 11th season on the LPGA Tour, and her 228th start, Ryan O'Toole claimed victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. The American claimed victory courtesy of a final round bogey-free 64, three shots clear of Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul. The 35-year-old returns to defend her title this week.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN?

The tournament purse for the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open is $2m, with $300,000 being awarded to the winner.