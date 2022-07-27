Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The strongest field in tournament history assembles for the Women's Scottish Open and here's how much money is up for grabs
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, one of the most prestigious events on the LPGA circuit, gets underway this week at the famed Dundonald Links in Ayrshire with the strongest field in tournament history.
The 144-woman field features eight of top-10 in the Rolex Women's Rankings, 22 Major champions and 28 Solheim Cup players.
World No.1 Jin Young Ko headlines the field and is joined by newly-crowned Amundi Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson alongside rising star Atthaya Thitikul and the European contingency of Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.
Hall, who has been a long-standing supporter of the event, said: "I am really looking forward to playing in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. The next month is going to be a very busy time on the schedule, but I can’t wait to kick off the two Scottish events at Dundonald Links next week. I love the challenges of links golf, and last time we played here in 2017 I finished in the top-10 so I am excited to see how the club and course has changed over the last few years."
In her 11th season on the LPGA Tour, and her 228th start, Ryan O'Toole claimed victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. The American secured the title courtesy of a final round bogey-free 64, three shots clear of Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul. The 35-year-old returns to defend this week.
Dundonald Links plays host to the Women's Scottish Open for the fourth time and the first since Mi Hyang Lee tasted success in 2017. Georgia Hall, Minjee Lee and Carlota Ciganda, who all finished inside the top-10, are present in the field this week.
The Kyle Phillips design is a modern yet deceivingly tricky links course; with many 'upturned' greens emphasis will be on iron play and missing in the correct places. After a two-year Covid-19 inflicted hiatus, fans will be welcomed back to the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open for the first time since 2019 and there is no better place for it than one of the best courses in Scotland.
2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD
- A Lim Kim
- Aditi Ashok
- Agathe Sauzon
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alice Hewson
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ally Ewing
- Amy Yang
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Anna Nordqvist
- Annabel Dimmock
- Anne van Dam
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Becky Brewerton
- Becky Morgan
- Beth Allen
- Brittany Altomare
- Bronte Law
- Carlota Ciganda
- Carmen Alonso
- Caroline Hedwall
- Celine Boutier
- Celine Herbin
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Charley Hull
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Chloe Williams
- Christine Wolf
- Cloe Frankish
- Diksha Dagar
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Emma Grechi
- Emma Talley
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Felicity Johnson
- Frida Kinhult
- Gabriella Cowley
- Gaby Lopez
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Georgia Hall
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Hannah McCook
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- In Kyung Kim
- Inbee Park
- Jana Melichova
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Chang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jessica Karlsson
- Jin Young Ko
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Julia Engstrom
- Karolin Lampert
- Karoline Lund
- Kelly Tan
- Kim Metraux
- Krista Bakker
- Kylie Henry
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lauren Stephenson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Leonie Harm
- Lilia Vu
- Lina Boqvist
- Linda Wessberg
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linn Grant
- Liz Young
- Lizette Salas
- Louise Duncan
- Lucie Malchirand
- Lydia Hall
- Lydia Ko
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Maja Stark
- Manon De Roey
- Maria Hernandez
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Marina Alex
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Megan Khang
- Meghan MacLaren
- Mel Reid
- Michele Thomson
- Mina Harigae
- Minjee Lee
- Morgane Metraux
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nicole Garcia
- Noora Komulainen
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Olivia Cowan
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Perrine Delacour
- Pia Babnik
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Ryann O'Toole
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sarah Schober
- Sei Young Kim
- Sophia Popov
- Sophie Witt
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Su Oh
- Tiia Koivisto
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Tvesa Malik
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Whitney Hillier
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiyu Lin
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Saso
WHERE IS THE TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?
The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, one of the most prestigious events on the LPGA circuit, returns to the famed Dundonald Links for its fourth hosting of the event.
The Kyle Phillips design is a modern yet deceivingly tricky links course; with many 'upturned' greens emphasis will be on iron play and missing in the correct places.
2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$300,000.00
|2
|$180,000.00
|3
|$120,000.00
|4
|$90,000.00
|5
|$72,000.00
|6
|$62,000.00
|7
|$56,000.00
|8
|$50,000.00
|9
|$48,000.00
|10
|$46,000.00
|11
|$44,000.00
|12
|$42,000.00
|13
|$40,000.00
|14
|$38,000.00
|15
|$36,000.00
|16
|$35,000.00
|17
|$34,000.00
|18
|$33,000.00
|19
|$32,000.00
|20
|$31,000.00
|21
|$29,600.00
|22
|$28,200.00
|23
|$26,800.00
|24
|$25,600.00
|25
|$24,400.00
|26
|$23,200.00
|27
|$22,000.00
|28
|$20,800.00
|29
|$19,600.00
|30
|$18,400.00
|31
|$17,200.00
|32
|$16,400.00
|33
|$15,600.00
|34
|$14,800.00
|35
|$14,000.00
|36
|$13,200.00
|37
|$12,400.00
|38
|$11,800.00
|39
|$11,200.00
|40
|$11,000.00
|41
|$10,800.00
|42
|$10,600.00
|43
|$10,400.00
|44
|$10,200.00
|45
|$10,000.00
|46
|$9,800.00
|47
|$9,600.00
|48
|$9,400.00
|49
|$9,200.00
|50
|$9,000.00
|51
|$8,800.00
|52
|$8,600.00
|53
|$8,400.00
|54
|$8,200.00
|55
|$8,000.00
|56
|$7,800.00
|57
|$7,600.00
|58
|$7,400.00
|59
|$7,200.00
|60
|$7,000.00
|61
|$6,800.00
|62
|$6,600.00
|63
|$6,400.00
|64
|$6,200.00
|65
|$6,000.00
|66
|$5,800.00
|67
|$5,600.00
|68
|$5,000.00
|69
|$4,400.00
|70
|$4,000.00
WHO WON THE 2021 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN?
In her 11th season on the LPGA Tour, and her 228th start, Ryan O'Toole claimed victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. The American claimed victory courtesy of a final round bogey-free 64, three shots clear of Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul. The 35-year-old returns to defend her title this week.
HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN?
The tournament purse for the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open is $2m, with $300,000 being awarded to the winner.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.