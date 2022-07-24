Brooke Henderson Claims Enthralling Amundi Evian Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amundi Evian Championship certainly delivered on drama over the final day, as a stacked leaderboard of Major winners and Rookies battled it out for the fourth Major of the season.

Despite starting with a two shot lead going into Sunday, eventual winner, Brooke Henderson, saw her advantage evaporate in just two holes, as an early bogey was capitalised on by nearest challenger, So Yeon Ryu.

Two holes later though, the Canadian found herself two shots clear as the biggest game of cat and mouse began, with many players in pursuit of the 24-year-old. Her advantage did grow to three, but a four-putt at the par 4 sixth soon saw Nelly Korda joining the fray. That was despite having her golf ball picked up by an eager fan earlier on in her round.

Henderson did recover, as a birdie on the seventh gave her a one shot cushion heading into the back nine. However, halfway through the back nine it was still anyone's to win as, at one point, there were 10 players within just one shot.

One of those players was rookie, Sophia Schubert, who hadn't even claimed a top 10 finish in her young LPGA Tour career. Despite this, three birdies on the back nine meant she set the target at 16-under-par.

For Henderson, back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th gave her some momentum in the pressure-filled environment and, at the 72nd hole, she would need a birdie to secure a second Major title. Pulling her drive left, she laid up from the thick rough.

What followed was an incredible wedge shot from the Canadian, with her third finishing around eight-feet from the flag. What was even more impressive was her birdie putt, which found the hole for a clutch birdie and one shot victory.

Schubert's runner-up finish was her first ever top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was definitely an interesting day!" admitted Henderson following her win. "It wasn't the start that I wanted, but I stayed as patient as I could. The saying is that Majors are won on the back nine on Sunday, so I just tried to keep that frame of mind that I was still in it.

"To make that birdie on the 18th was really nice. I wasn't at my best today, but I just needed a bit of a momentum change and I made some clutch putts and shots down the stretch. I'm super excited to have my second Major win and 12th LPGA Tour victory."