Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Michael Kim had a successful college career before turning pro in 2013, and in the years since he has established himself on the PGA Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Michael Kim Facts

1. Michael Kim was born on 14 July 1993 in Seoul, South Korea, but raised in San Diego.

2. After attending Torrey Pines High School, he went on to the University of California, Berkeley, where he played college golf and was a teammate of Max Homa.

3. In 2013, he became the first Cal golfer to win the Haskins Award, given to the best collegiate golfer and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the NCAA Division I player of the year.

4. The same year, Kim finished T17 at the US Open at Merion to take low amateur honors.

5. Kim turned professional at the end of 2013, beginning on the Web.com Tour. After finishing 13th on its money list in 2015, earned PGA Tour status for the 2016 season.

6. His first PGA Tour title came in the 2018 John Deere Classic, where he set the tournament scoring record, finishing on 27-under to win by eight shots.

Michael Kim's one PGA Tour win came in the 2018 John Deere Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. In 2019, he suffered a dramatic loss of form, missing the cut in 19 of her in 20 events on the PGA Tour. He lost his card the year after before regaining it for the 2022/23 season.

8. If he wasn’t a professional golfer, Kim would like to be an ESPN golf analyst.

9. His favorite non-golf athletes Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Aaron Rodgers.

10. In 2024, Kim, who has a large social media following, where he frequently posts insights about the game, created headlines when he revealed he had spent over $92,000 over the season and traveled over 40,000 miles.

Michael Kim Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Seoul, South Korea - 14 July 14 1993 Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) College University of California, Berkeley Turned Pro 2013 Former Tour Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Pro Wins 1 Highest OWGR 80

Michael Kim Professional Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Event Score PGA Tour 2018 John Deere Classic -27 (eight shots)

Michael Kim PGA Tour Earnings