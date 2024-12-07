PGA Tour Pro Reveals Staggering Amount Of Money Spent On Travel During 2024 Season
Taking to X/Twitter, Michael Kim revealed that his flights and hotels for the 2024 PGA Tour season topped a whopping $92,000 for 30 events
You may think that being a professional golfer for a living is the perfect job. Not only do you get to play the best golf courses in the best condition, but also get to travel round the world experiencing different cultures.
However, like any travel, costs add up and, for PGA Tour player Michael Kim, 2024 has been a pretty dear year for the American, who revealed the eye-watering amount he has spent solely on travel and hotels...
😅 This is my spending on flights and hotels for 30 tournaments in 2024. Zero dollars spent on private flights, and rarely business class. Can’t imagine some of the top guys’ costs… At least I’m racking up some CC points! pic.twitter.com/tnqLHRl2fFDecember 6, 2024
Taking to X/Twitter, Kim wrote: "This is my spending on flights and hotels for 30 tournaments in 2024. Zero dollars spent on private flights, and rarely business class. Can’t imagine some of the top guys’ costs… At least I’m racking up some CC points!"
The amount in question listed is $92,698.11, with it also worth bearing in mind that factors like caddy payment, food and other necessities are not considered in the tweet.
Another factor is also the travel itself. Just recently, Kim revealed that, in those 30 events played, he had racked up 40,000 miles of travel. Amongst those journeys, the longest was a 3,786-mile trek from Dallas to attend the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.
Racking-up a near $1.5 million in prize money for 2024, Kim was on the verge of almost losing his PGA Tour card at the tail-end of the season. Sitting around the 125 line in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, the 31-year-old produced a nine-under-par final round at the Shriners Children's Open to finish in a share of fifth and all but save his card for the 2025 season.
It's not just the players who have recently revealed their expenses and earnings. Last month Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player, with the bagman going into depth about his season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Posting on Twitter/X, Kopsick explained that, during 2024, Silverman earned $1,262,599 in 24 events, with the caddie taking home just over $100,000 for his efforts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Take This Comprehensive LIV Golf League Quiz To Test Your Knowledge
The LIV Golf League was established in 2022 and plenty has happened already, so it's easy to forget something - see what you can remember with this quiz...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Does A 15-Handicap 30-Year-Old Hit The Golf Ball Further Than A Scratch 50-Year-Old?
The influence that driving distance has on a player's handicap index is well documented, but how much does age impact the long game battle between two golfers?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Will Zalatoris Hits The Gym In Bid To Get Back To Best Form In 2025
Will Zalatoris has been hitting the gym and eating 4,500 calaories a day to add some extra muscle to his body and get back to his best form after an injury-hit couple of years
By Paul Higham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Testing Out Major Change To Cure Putting Problems
Scottie Scheffler has been using the claw putting grip at the Hero World Challenge as he looks to improve the only area of his game that struggled this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Hero World Challenge: FREE live stream, TV channel, tee times
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in action in the unofficial PGA Tour event in the Bahamas
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors
The six-time PGA Tour winner told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that there is no truth in reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
YouTube Star And Former LIV Golfer Tee It Up In PGA Tour Q-School Second Stage
Turk Pettit and George Bryan are just some of the names featuring in the Second Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, as players vie for a spot in the Final Stage
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Game Is Not Benefiting' - Influential Sponsor Calls For Men's Golf To Reunite As PGA Tour/PIF Talks Continue
Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Dr Pawan Munjal has appealed for the men's game to come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Key Takeaways From Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge Press Conference
The 15-time Major winner addressed the media for the first time since July ahead of hosting the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Last updated