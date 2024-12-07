PGA Tour Pro Reveals Staggering Amount Of Money Spent On Travel During 2024 Season

You may think that being a professional golfer for a living is the perfect job. Not only do you get to play the best golf courses in the best condition, but also get to travel round the world experiencing different cultures.

However, like any travel, costs add up and, for PGA Tour player Michael Kim, 2024 has been a pretty dear year for the American, who revealed the eye-watering amount he has spent solely on travel and hotels...

Taking to X/Twitter, Kim wrote: "This is my spending on flights and hotels for 30 tournaments in 2024. Zero dollars spent on private flights, and rarely business class. Can’t imagine some of the top guys’ costs… At least I’m racking up some CC points!"

The amount in question listed is $92,698.11, with it also worth bearing in mind that factors like caddy payment, food and other necessities are not considered in the tweet.

Another factor is also the travel itself. Just recently, Kim revealed that, in those 30 events played, he had racked up 40,000 miles of travel. Amongst those journeys, the longest was a 3,786-mile trek from Dallas to attend the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Racking-up a near $1.5 million in prize money for 2024, Kim was on the verge of almost losing his PGA Tour card at the tail-end of the season. Sitting around the 125 line in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, the 31-year-old produced a nine-under-par final round at the Shriners Children's Open to finish in a share of fifth and all but save his card for the 2025 season.

It's not just the players who have recently revealed their expenses and earnings. Last month Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player, with the bagman going into depth about his season.

Posting on Twitter/X, Kopsick explained that, during 2024, Silverman earned $1,262,599 in 24 events, with the caddie taking home just over $100,000 for his efforts.