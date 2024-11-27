PGA Tour Pro Shares Exhausting 2024 Travel Schedule
Michael Kim has shared an animation on social media of his exhausting 2024 travel schedule, which has taken in 30 events and over 40,000 miles
Life as a PGA Tour pro has plenty of perks, but it’s far from all glamor, as evidenced by a social media post from 2018 John Deere Classic winner Michael Kim.
The American produced a video animation of his 2024 travel map, which shows the incredible number of miles he has racked up since the turn of the year.
The video, which was made using the travel map animation website Mult.dev, follows a plane crisscrossing the globe and making stops to represent each of the 30 tournaments he has played in this year.
Overall, Kim wrote that he had amassed over 40,000 miles of traveling for his profession as he made his way to and from Texas, where he is based, often making multiple trips to various tournaments without returning home afterwards.
The longest trip came early on – a 3,786-mile trek from Dallas to attend the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, while the shortest was the 76 miles between two California events, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
My 2024 pgatour travel schedule:30 tournaments, 40k+ miles.Want to add some international events next yr in Aus or Japan. Any recommendations? pic.twitter.com/W11f10VbjJNovember 27, 2024
That will almost certainly have been one of five or six trips Kim revealed in the replies that he drove. However, on the longer journeys he admitted he passed the time with “sleep as soon as we take off and YouTube videos (non golf).”
Generally sleep as soon as we take off and YouTube videos (non golf)November 27, 2024
Given all Kim’s starts in 2024 have come on the predominantly US-based tour, it underlines just how punishing life as a pro must be when you frequently play multiple circuits worldwide.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
That logistical difficulty was highlighted recently by 1991 Open champion Ian Baker-Finch, who questioned the merit of the Australian Open being a mixed event when it falls just days after the end of the LPGA Tour season.
In an interview with Melbourne radio station 3AW, he said of the LPGA Tour stars who have committed to this week’s tournament: “It’s hard to get all of the best women home when this week is the end of the LPGA Tour in America. They have to hightail it back after they’ve played, they get here Tuesday night, they’ve got to play two courses to get ready for next week, and God bless them for coming back because it’s hard work.”
One player who is well used to traveling is Rory McIlroy, who in January outlined his “dream scenario” of a world tour if and when the men’s elite game reunites.
He told Golf Digest the PGA Tour needs “to think internationally and spread their wings a bit,” before adding: “The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth Major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf. They love sport. They have been starved of top-level golf. And the courses are so good.
“The South African Open is another I’d have in the mix. Then you have places like Singapore and Hong Kong and Japan. What a market Japan represents. That would be another opportunity.”
Given Kim’s extraordinary animation showing the extent of his travel, it is perhaps not surprising that one of the reported sticking points of the potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf is the apparent reluctance of some PGA Tour stars to play regularly beyond the US.
Deals season is upon us so be sure to check out our early picks for the best Black Friday golf deals as selected by our team of experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Watch: Wild Celebrations As Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One Over House On Day 16 Of Trying
The LIV Golf star has been posting daily video updates of his attempts to make an ace over his house - and he finally got there on day 16
By Mike Hall Published
-
I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I Think We’ll Get There’ – Billionaire PGA Tour Investor Expects PGA Tour/PIF To Strike Deal
The Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen thinks the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund can agree a deal on the future of the men’s elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Reveals Player Of The Year And Rookie Of The Year Nominations
Overall, seven players are in line for either the Jack Nicklaus Award or the Arnold Palmer Award, with the winners due to be revealed by the end of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Does It Mean To Keep A PGA Tour Card? Joel Dahmen Found Out At The RSM Classic
Joel Dahmen has opened up on the huge impact of keeping his full PGA Tour card means for him and his family
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Big Movers In The FedEx Cup Fall Standings
Some players made big moves in the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season, up and down - here are 10 of the most notable
By Mike Hall Published
-
Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner Claims Circuit Is Becoming A 'Closed Shop' Ahead Of Changes
Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner thinks the circuit is going to be harder for stars who lose their playing privileges to return to in the future
By Mike Hall Published
-
Maverick McNealy Wins The RSM Classic As Dramatic FedEx Cup Fall Concludes
Maverick McNealy birdied the final hole to secure a one shot victory in Georgia, with the FedEx Cup Fall also concluding in the process
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Hero Who Tried To Save Brian Harman's Son From Drowning In Coma As Open Champion Asks For Prayers Ahead Of RSM Classic
The incident occurred at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in October while Harman was away from his family competing on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Big Things To Know About The New PGA Tour Changes
The PGA Tour Policy Board and Player Advisory Council have signed off on a number of changes which will come into effect as early as January 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published