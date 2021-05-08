If you want to watch the action from Seminole Golf Club, then check out these streaming details.

Walker Cup 2021 Live Stream

The 2021 Walker Cup takes place this week at the iconic Seminole Golf Club. The world’s best amateurs from the United States and Great Britain & Ireland will compete for victory over two days play.

On Saturday, there will be four matches of foursomes in the morning and eight singles matches in the afternoon. On Sunday, there will again four matches of foursomes in the morning, followed by ten singles matches (involving every player) in the afternoon. In all, 26 matches will be played.

The teams are thus;

United States: Tyler Strafaci, Davis Thompson, Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer, Stewart Hagestad, Quade Cummins, Austin Eckroat, William Mouw

Great Britain & Ireland: Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb, Joe Long, John Murphy, Mark Power, Ben Schmidt, Jack Dyer

To make sure you miss none of the action from the event and one of the best golf courses in the world, take a look at the streaming details below.

Watch Walker Cup 2021 Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action this week and during every tournament on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Walker Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

Below we have a full list of stream options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN

Walker Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf this week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV

Walker Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of both days will be on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

Walker Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel Canada (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will be televised on Golf Channel Canada.

Therefore a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

