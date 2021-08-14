Here are all the details you need for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which gets underway on the 4th September.

Solheim Cup 2021 – What You Need To Know

The Solheim Cup is one the most prestigious events in the golfing calendar, with Europe and USA doing battle over three days of fierce competition.

With the event almost upon us, here is all the information you need to know.

Where Is The Event Being Held?

The Solheim Cup will be played at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Previously holding four US Opens and two PGA Championships, the club has also seen the US Amateur, US Senior Open, and US Junior Amateur Championships played along its layout.

Fun fact: S.P. Jermain, who was one of the founders, was also a major figure in the development of competitive golf and is credited for suggesting and forming the concept of the Ryder Cup format.

What Are The Dates And Formats?

Solheim Cup week officially begins on Tuesday 31st August – 6th September. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 3rd September with the actual competition starting on Saturday 4th September.

The format on the first and second day, goes likes this: in the morning we will see four Foursome matches, with four Fourball matches occurring in the afternoon.

On the third and final day, we are treated to 12 single matches, with the closing ceremony being held afterwards.

Who Are The Captains?

Team Europe – Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew returns as captain for this years Solheim Cup, after claiming the title as captain in 2019 at Gleneagles.

The Scot has featured in nine Solheim Cups as a player throughout her career, winning three times (2003, 2011 & 2013).

Matthew led her squad to victory at the 2019 Solheim Cup in Gleneagles by just one point. Later that year, she was announced as captain for a second time.

“Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better. It’s always harder to win on US soil, but I’m honoured to be tasked with the mission. I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what’s possible,” said Matthew.

If Team Europe were to win, Matthew would become the first to lead Europe to successive wins.

Team USA – Pat Hurst

Looking to capture the trophy for America is Team USA’s captain, Pat Hurst, who has featured in five Solheim Cups, winning four of them.

Hurst, who was announced as captain in January 2020, previously served as assistant captain to Juli Inkster’s teams; winning in 2015 and ’17, and losing in ’19.

“I loved being an assistant captain; loved what I’d learned and seen being around captain Juli Inkster and all those great players on the last three American Solheim Cup teams. Nothing makes your hair stand up or causes tingles to run down your arms like the drama and intensity of those three days,” said Hurst.

How Many Players Are On A Team?

Teams are made up of 12 players with three assistant captains. The selection criteria for the two teams is slightly different.

Originally, Team Europe’s selection was made up of three players from the Ladies European Tour points list, five from the world rankings and three picks. Due to Covid, this has been changed.

Europe will now only have two coming from the Ladies European Tour points list and four from the world rankings.

For Team USA, the selection criteria is the top seven players on the LPGA Solheim Cup points list, the next two highest-ranked eligible players in the Rolex women’s world golf rankings and three picks.

Wildcard Selections

Due to Covid, Matthew will get six wildcard selections; two more than last year’s total of four.

Hurst, on the other hand, will have half the picks that Matthew has, with only three. Previously, though, the USA captain would only have two.

When Are The Teams Finalised?

Players have until the end of the AIG Women’s Open (19th-22nd August) to stake their claim for a Solheim Cup place.

Once the event has finished then teams will be finalised for the Solheim Cup.

Who Won The 2019 Solheim Cup?

In the 2019 edition of the event, it was Team Europe who claimed the trophy for the first time since 2013.

After two days, the two teams couldn’t be split, with the scores standing at 8-8 going into the Sunday singles.

On the Sunday, we were treated to one of the greatest and closest finishes in the history of matchplay golf, with the Europeans claiming victory in the last 3 games to reclaim the cup.

As Anna Nordqvist beat Morgan Pressel 4&3, Bronte Law defeated Ally McDonald 2&1 to level the scores up. Only a minute or so later, Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt on the 18th green for the victory. Almost immediately after holing the putt, Pettersen announced her retirement from the game.

How Big Is The Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup continues to grow and grow year by year, with more than 90,000 people turning out to watch the event at Gleneagles in 2019. There was also more than 3,000 hours of broadcast coverage in 200 territories around the world.

This year, we can expect a predicted attendance of more than 150,000 spectators, with broadcasters from all around the world showcasing the event.

Where Is The Next Solheim Cup?

At the end of 2020, it was announced that the 2023 Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin, in the heart of Spain’s Costa del Sol during the 18th-24th September.

Spain is set to stage the Solheim Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history, with the Ryder Cup heading to Italy just one week later.

The course has previously hosted three Volvo World Match Play Championships from 2009 to 2012. With the likes of Ian Poulter and Ross Fisher winning the event.

After the completion of the tournament, the Solheim Cup will move back to even years starting in 2024.