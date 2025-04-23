DP World Tour Announces New $4m Event Coming To India
The inaugural DP World India Championship will offer the circuit’s largest ever prize fund for an event on the subcontinent
The DP World Tour will visit India for the second time this year with a new tournament offering the circuit’s largest ever prize fund for an event on the subcontinent.
The DP World India Championship will take place between October 16th and 19th at Delhi Golf Club, with players teeing it up for a share of a $4m purse.
The event will be held less than six months after the Hero Indian Open, which was won by former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, while it will also mark the DP World Tour’s first event at Delhi Golf Club since 2016.
The tournament also comes at a pivotal stage of the DP World Tour season. It will be the penultimate event of the Back 9 phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, with just the Genesis Championship in Korea following the week after, before the season-closing DP World Tour Play-Offs.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent of DP World explained the event will help elevate the Tour. He said: “We are committed to growing the game of golf in the country and with our expertise, assets and global network, we are working to elevate the Tour in every way and drive positive community impact. The DP World India Championship reflects this commitment.”
The DP World India Championship is the latest high-profile tournament to launch in the country after the Asian Tour’s inaugural International Series India, which was held in February. President of the Professional Golf Tour of India Kapil Dev believes the move is indicative of India’s growing profile in the world of golf.
He said: “The inaugural DP World India Championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India’s rising stature on the international golfing stage.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He added: “The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure.”
While there is no confirmation on the field at this stage, in January, the Hindustan Times reported that Rory McIlroy was tipped to appear, with Delhi Golf Club captain Vikram Seth saying the club had “placed a special request” to The Masters champion to take part.
Regardless of who eventually appears, there is no disputing that it will play a key role in the latter stages of the season. As the penultimate event of the Back 9, it will offer one of the last chances for players to qualify for the DP World Tour Playoffs – two season-closing events beginning with the Abu Dhabi Championship and ending with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course.
Only the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings are guaranteed places in the first of those events, with the field then whittled down to 50 for the finale, where the Race to Dubai champion, which is currently McIlroy, is crowned.
As one of the Back 9 events, more Race to Dubai ranking points are on offer than at most other tournaments during the season, and the DP World India Championship will be no exception, with 5,000 available and 835 to the winner.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've Played 19,200 Golf Holes Around The World And This Is My Favourite Of The Lot
Faced with a seemingly impossible mission, Jeremy Ellwood decides that the best course of action is to not second-guess himself…
By Jeremy Ellwood
-
Wesley Bryan Confirms He Will Appeal ‘Indefinite’ PGA Tour Suspension
The YouTube content creator has confirmed he will be appealing the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend him for taking part in the LIV Golf: The Duels match
By Mike Hall
-
Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors
By Mike Hall
-
Home Favorite Ashun Wu Cards Lowest Final Round To Seal Second China Open Title And Reclaim DP World Tour Card
Ashun Wu added to his 2015 China Open title with another in 2025 thanks to a superb final round 65 - propped up by a stunning back nine at Enhance Anting GC
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The DP World Tour heads to the Far East for a tournament offering one of the largest purses so far this season
By Mike Hall
-
How Eugenio Chacarra Can Qualify For A PGA Tour Card Following Indian Open Success
Eugenio Chacarra secured his DP World Tour card with victory at the Hero Indian Open, but what does it mean for his chances of making it to the PGA Tour?
By Mike Hall
-
Ex-Prisoner And Australian Bike Gang Member Locks Up DP World Tour Card
Once imprisoned for assault, Ryan Peake went on to win the New Zealand Open earlier this year and has now wrapped up a DP World Tour card for 2026
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra Earns Full DP World Tour Status Via Hero Indian Open Victory
The Spaniard carded a final-round 71 to triumph by two strokes and wrap up his card just months after being dropped by the LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield
-
How Much Eugenio Chacarra Won At The Hero Indian Open
Former LIV golfer, Eugenio Chacarra produced a brilliant display across all four days to win his first DP World Tour title - here is how much the Spaniard won...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'So Many People Have Supported Me And Believed In Me When I Stopped Doing It Myself' - Richard Mansell Shares Immense Gratitude After Last-Gasp Birdie Helps Englishman Clinch Maiden DP World Tour Title
Mansell birdied his final hole of the week at Laguna National Golf Resort Club to help him land the rain-affected Porsche Singapore Classic by a single stroke
By Jonny Leighfield