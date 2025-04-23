DP World Tour Announces New $4m Event Coming To India

The DP World Tour will visit India for the second time this year with a new tournament offering the circuit’s largest ever prize fund for an event on the subcontinent.

The DP World India Championship will take place between October 16th and 19th at Delhi Golf Club, with players teeing it up for a share of a $4m purse.

The event will be held less than six months after the Hero Indian Open, which was won by former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, while it will also mark the DP World Tour’s first event at Delhi Golf Club since 2016.

The tournament also comes at a pivotal stage of the DP World Tour season. It will be the penultimate event of the Back 9 phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, with just the Genesis Championship in Korea following the week after, before the season-closing DP World Tour Play-Offs.

Eugenio Chacarra won the most recent DP World Tour event held in India (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent of DP World explained the event will help elevate the Tour. He said: “We are committed to growing the game of golf in the country and with our expertise, assets and global network, we are working to elevate the Tour in every way and drive positive community impact. The DP World India Championship reflects this commitment.”

The DP World India Championship is the latest high-profile tournament to launch in the country after the Asian Tour’s inaugural International Series India, which was held in February. President of the Professional Golf Tour of India Kapil Dev believes the move is indicative of India’s growing profile in the world of golf.

He said: “The inaugural DP World India Championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India’s rising stature on the international golfing stage.”

He added: “The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure.”

While there is no confirmation on the field at this stage, in January, the Hindustan Times reported that Rory McIlroy was tipped to appear, with Delhi Golf Club captain Vikram Seth saying the club had “placed a special request” to The Masters champion to take part.

Regardless of who eventually appears, there is no disputing that it will play a key role in the latter stages of the season. As the penultimate event of the Back 9, it will offer one of the last chances for players to qualify for the DP World Tour Playoffs – two season-closing events beginning with the Abu Dhabi Championship and ending with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course.

Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Race to Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings are guaranteed places in the first of those events, with the field then whittled down to 50 for the finale, where the Race to Dubai champion, which is currently McIlroy, is crowned.

As one of the Back 9 events, more Race to Dubai ranking points are on offer than at most other tournaments during the season, and the DP World India Championship will be no exception, with 5,000 available and 835 to the winner.