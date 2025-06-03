YouTube Star Grant Horvat Set For Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am

After claiming the PGA Tour's Creator Classic at The Players Championship, as well as featuring in the LIV Golf League's 'The Duels' tournament, Grant Horvat is set to tee it up in another similar-style event.

Horvat is known as one of the biggest stars in the golf social media scene, possessing 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone.

Now, at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am, he is to tee it up in the celebrity section of the tournament, with Horvat listed among the big names in the lineup.

I’m playing in a Korn Ferry event this week. Here we go!June 3, 2025

Included in the field is former Premier League soccer player Clint Dempsey, as well as two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith, Super Bowl winner Jermaine Kearse, actor Brian Baumgartner and comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

Making his debut at the tournament, it will be the third time we see Horvat featuring on various Tours in 2025, with the 26-year-old present on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League this year.

At the PGA Tour's Creator Classic, which was held at TPC Sawgrass prior to The Players Championship, Horvat birdied the iconic 17th hole in a playoff to beat George Bryan and No Laying Up's Soly.

A month later, Horvat was then involved in LIV Golf League 'The Duels,' an event that comprised of six LIV Golf players and six stars from the world of golf's social media.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Horvat and Phil Mickelson during LIV Golf League The Duels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson, who is actually sponsored by Horvat's apparel company Primo, the pair finished in a share of third, one shot back of Sergio Garcia & George Bryan and Bubba Watson & Luke Kwon.

Following that tournament, it was then announced that PGA Tour member Wesley Bryan, who finished fifth alongside Dustin Johnson, had been reportedly suspended by the circuit due to the fact that he had appeared in a LIV Golf League event.

All PGA Tour players who played a LIV Golf event have subsequently been suspended, with Bryan stating: "For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career.

"I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. We are going to continue to support Grant (Horvat) and grow the game through YouTube."

Bryan plays a tee shot at LIV Golf League The Duels (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Horvat tees it up at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am, the official tournament play will begin at Carolina Country Club on the 5 - 6th June, as well as Thornblade Club on the 5 - 8th June.

Horvat will be in the celebrity lineup for this week's tournament, but did reveal earlier in the year that he received an invite to play in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship in July.

The YouTube star admitted that he had mixed feelings on whether he would accept a hypothetical sponsor's invite to a PGA Tour event, but World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who played alongside Horvat in a YouTube video, expressed empathy with Horvat's situation before telling him he should take the opportunity with both hands.

"It's a sponsor's invite... You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot," stated Scheffler to Horvat. "Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament.

"It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you."