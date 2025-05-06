Trump International Scotland To Host DP World Tour Event
The Scottish Championship will take place at Trump International Golf Links Scotland in August
The DP World Tour has announced that Trump International Golf Links Scotland will host an event later this summer.
The Scottish Championship at the Aberdeenshire links will take place from August 7-10 and feature a purse of $2.75m. The tournament returns to the schedule having been played in 2020 at Fairmont St Andrews, where Adrian Otaegui prevailed.
The event will be the first ever DP World Tour tournament held over the Trump-owned links, which has been the host venue for the Staysure PGA Senior Championship since 2023. The Senior PGA takes place from July 30 to August 3, with the Scottish Championship starting the following week.
Trump International Golf Links Scotland was designed by Martin Hawtree and opened for play in 2012. It ranks 15th in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 courses list.
Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, said; “Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule.”
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.
"2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course. This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”
Trump International Scotland is one of two Trump-owned properties in Scotland along with Trump Turnberry. Turnberry has hosted four Open Championships, most recrntly in 2009, and there have been a number of recent reports around The Open one day returning to the famed Ailsa Course.
New R&A Chief Mark Darbon recently raised infrastructure concerns but admitted that he would "love" for The Open to return at some point.
"A modern Open Championship is a large-scale event," Darbon said. "What we know for sure is the golf course is brilliant, so at some point we'd love to be back there.
-
-
