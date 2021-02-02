There's a strong field once again in Saudi Arabia for the tournament's third playing. Who are we backing?
Saudi International Golf Betting Tips 2021
The European Tour heads to Saudi Arabia and Royal Greens Golf Club this week for the third Saudi International.
The two previous winners – Graeme McDowell and Dustin Johnson – are both returning to compete in an excellent field of players not just from the European Tour but also several big name PGA Tour competitors have made the trip to the Middle East too.
DJ of course leads the way as world number one and he is closely followed by other Americans like Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson.
Other big names in the field are Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia.
Who will win this week though? Check out our tips…
Paul Casey 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365
It is crazy that we can get a player who won last week as high as 25/1 but that is exactly what has happened with Casey. He is clearly playing well as shown by his T8 at the American Express and win in Dubai, so we expect him to carry that on this week too.
Robert MacIntyre 3 points each way at 30/1 with 888Sport
We also like MacIntyre this week because he has been playing consistently good golf for a while now. He had a solo 3rd place last week in Dubai and his last Missed Cut actually came in this event in 2020. To many that is a bad sign but we think he will make a mends this time around.
Phil Mickelson 2 points each way at 90/1 with Bet365
He may have sporadic form of late but Mickelson finished in a tie for 3rd at this event last year so he clearly likes the place. A common problem for him is missing with the driver and at Royal Greens you aren’t massively punished for that, so at 90/1 we think he could be up there come Sunday.
Ryan Fox 1 point each way at 125/1 with Betfred
Like Mickelson above, we have used the same logic for Fox. His driver can be wayward at times but at a place that doesn’t really punish that, and with his stellar approach play, he could string together some good scores. He hasn’t played badly here in the past either – he came T27 in 2020, and T6 in 2019.
