There's a strong field once again in Saudi Arabia for the tournament's third playing. Who are we backing?

Saudi International Golf Betting Tips 2021

The European Tour heads to Saudi Arabia and Royal Greens Golf Club this week for the third Saudi International.

The two previous winners – Graeme McDowell and Dustin Johnson – are both returning to compete in an excellent field of players not just from the European Tour but also several big name PGA Tour competitors have made the trip to the Middle East too.

DJ of course leads the way as world number one and he is closely followed by other Americans like Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson.

Other big names in the field are Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia.

Who will win this week though? Check out our tips…

