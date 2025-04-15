Volvo China Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Following a break for The Masters, the DP World Tour returns for the final two weeks of its Asian Swing and the Volvo China Open is the penultimate event
Days after the reigning Race To Dubai champion, Rory McIlroy won The Masters, the DP World Tour season continues with its 15th of 42 tournaments this term - the Volvo China Open.
Adrian Otaegui is the reigning champion as this event makes its second appearance on the calendar since returning from a handful of years away. The UAE golfer is not among the favorites this time, though, with Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen taking that honor.
Japan's Keita Nakajima and England's Jordan Smith are among the other fancied names this week, as are Chinese professionals, Wenyi Ding and Haotong Li.
With just two tournaments remaining on the Asian Swing, each player involved will be desperate to do well in order to have a chance of clinching that $200,000 bonus after the Hainan Classic next time out.
Below, we've listed all of the odds for the title favorites at the China Open as well as our picks for the likely champion and a possible each-way chance.
CHINA OPEN COURSE GUIDE: ENHANCE ANTING GC
Enhance Anting Golf Club is making its debut as the host layout for the Volvo China Open in 2025, having been founded in 2005 and built up a reputation as one of the best championship parkland courses in the country.
It was designed by Robert Trent Jones II and plays as a 7,168-yard par-71 off the tips, suggesting prodigious length is not the be all and end all this week. However, with several lakes and ponds intertwined throughout the course, accuracy should be rewarded.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Set among the industrial landscape of Shanghai, Enhance Anting GC is actually slightly protected around its perimeter by raised boundaries and mounds in between holes. Trent Jones Jr wanted to protect players from the hustle and bustle of the city, which is just a short distance away.
As part of the development, newly-created wetlands have been formed which have brought wildlife - including several species of birds - to the area.
CHINA OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2024
Adrian Otaegui
-18 (one stroke)
2019
Mikko Korhonen
-20 (playoff - Benjamin Herbert)
2018
Alexander Bjork
-18 (one stroke)
2017
Alexander Levy
-17 (playoff - Dylan Frittelli)
2016
Haotong Li
-22 (three strokes)
Tournament was not on DP World Tour calendar between 2020-2023
CHINA OPEN BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400)
- Keita Nakajima (+2000)
- Jordan Smith (+2000)
- Haotong Li (+2200)
- Matthew Jordan (+2500)
- Wenyi Ding (+2500)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+2500)
- Joost Luiten (+3300)
- Sebastian Söderberg (+3500)
- Shaun Norris (+3500)
- Jorge Campillo (+3500)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+3500)
- Alejandro Del Rey (+4000)
- Romain Langasque (+4000)
- Julien Guerrier (+4000)
- Ewen Ferguson (+4000)
- Daniel Hillier (+4000)
- Brandon Stone (+4000)
- Angel Ayora (+4500)
- Johannes Veerman (+4500)
- Sam Bairstow (+4500)
- Calum Hill (+5500)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
CHINA OPEN BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Wenyi Ding (+2500)
Ding was T7th at the Volvo China Open two years ago while still an amateur and what an event this would be to seal his maiden DP World Tour title. He enters the week in good form after six consecutive cuts made so far in 2025 including T14th finishes in his last two starts in Singapore and Joburg. There have been four Chinese winners over the last nine years so Ding could certainly challenge to make it five in 10.
Outsider: Taichi Kho (+8000)
Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho looks to be another star of the future to come from this part of Asia. Kho mainly plays on the Asian Tour, where he has a win in Hong Kong and multiple top-10s over the last three years. He was T3rd at the Volvo China Open in 2023 and I think he can go well again this year after finishing T8th and T6th in his last two starts on the Asian Tour.
Favorite: Haotong Li (+2200)
This week proves to be a tough one to pick, given the course hasn't staged a significant event, which is why on current form I am going to select Haoting Li, who has five top-25 finishes in his last six starts, including victory at the Qatar Masters.
Enjoying an excellent record in his home open, the 29-year-old seems to have re-found his form after a 2024 and 2023 that saw missed cut after missed cut. Li will want to put on a show for his home fans, which is why I think he's the man to beat this week.
Outsider: Conor Syme (+6000)
The Scot has five top 35s in his last six starts and, despite a missed cut at the Investec SA Open Championship, he seems to be playing some really solid and consistent golf.Looking at his stats, his all-round game shapes up nicely, with Syme in the top 50 in terms of average putts per round and driving distance, as well as the top 75 for greens in regulation. If he can find a few more fairways, I expect the 29-year-old to compete in Shanghai.
Favorite: Haotong Li (+2200)
The recent break arrived at an annoying time for Li, who was trending in the right direction once again after his Qatar Masters victory and a T41st with two top-20 results.
The Chinese player won this event much earlier in his career and is now one of the top talents around so will be keen to rubberstamp his chances of making it onto the PGA Tour via another win this week. His all-round game should leave him with no issues at this 7,100-yard par 71.
Outsider: Marco Penge (+6000)
With the comfort of a T17th finish in his back pocket at the 2024 Volvo China Open, Marco Penge can put the missed cut in India last time out right behind him and start afresh.
Since returning from his ban, Penge has banked three top-20s - including a third at the South African Open Championship - while showing how powerful and accurate he still is off the tee. A decent putting week should putt Penge among the top-10 in China.
Favorite: Brandon Robinson Thompson (+3500)
Robinson Thompson has been knocking on the door already this season, with a 3rd-place finish in Qatar just a few starts back signalling his ability to contend at this level. He also has two other top-eight finishes this season and a total of five top-20 finishes in nine starts.
On the Challenge Tour in 2024, Robinson Thompson was 24th and 20th in back-to-back events in China, and while on different golf courses I am encouraged by his ability to play decent golf in this part of the world. The Englishman ranks 15th for greens in regulation, 17th for scrambling and 19th for SG: Putting, so seems to be firing on all cylinders as we head into the Volvo China Open.
Outsider: Niklas Lemke (+10000)
Following the Challenge Tour form line again, Lemke was 17th and 5th in the same two events at the back end of 2024, and has started 2025 on the DP World Tour respectably.
Two top-13 finishes in four starts, with made cuts in all of them, suggests he isn't out of his depth back at this level, and when you consider he ranks 13th for driving distance, 20th for SG: Tee To Green and 12th for SG: Around The Green, I think the man who finished second at the Challenge Tour Grand final last season is great value this week.
How To Watch The Volvo China Open
US/ET
- Thursday, April 17 - Round One: 12:30am - 5:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, April 18 - Round Two: 12:30am - 5:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, April 19 - Round Three: 12:30am - 5:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, April 20 - Round Four: 12:00am - 5:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, April 17 - Round One: 5:30am - 10:30am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, April 18 - Round Two: 5:30am - 10:30am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, April 19 - Round Three: 5:30am - 10:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, April 20 - Round Four: 5:00am - 10:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy's Sports Psychologist Explains Why He 'Didn't Talk' To Bryson DeChambeau In Masters Final Round
DeChambeau raised eyebrows at Augusta National when claiming that McIlroy wouldn't engage in conversation during the final round of The Masters
By Jonny Leighfield
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town Golf Links and the fifth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town Golf Links and the fifth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
The Masters Odds And Betting Picks 2025: Post-Cut Predictions
Check out the updated odds for the leading claims and fresh predictions in terms of the winner at the halfway stage of The Masters 2025
By Jonny Leighfield
-
LIV Golf Miami 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
LIV Golf returns to US soil ahead of The Masters - check out the odds for the leading players as well as our picks to be champion at Trump National Doral
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Valero Texas Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The last event before The Masters takes place at the Valero Texas Open, where there is one final spot available for the first men's Major of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
Hero Indian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
After a dramatic Porsche Singapore Classic, the DP World Tour moves to India and the Hero Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf & Country Club
By Matt Cradock
-
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
After four weeks in Florida, the PGA Tour moves on to Texas, with the first tournament in the Lone Star State coming from the Texas Children's Houston Open
By Matt Cradock
-
Valspar Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds
The final event of the Florida Swing comes from the Valspar Championship, where nearly half of the world's top 50 are set to tee it up on the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock
-
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour returns in Asia this week at the Porsche Singapore Classic, and we've picked our favorites to contend as well as an outside shout for the title
By Jonny Leighfield