Italian Open 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds

As the DP World Tour returns following the US Open, we've chosen a number of stand-out names we expect to compete at the Italian Open this week...

Eugenio Chacarra watches a shot, Martin Couvra walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Following a couple of weeks away, the DP World Tour season is set to continue with one of the oldest national championships in the world - the Italian Open.

Having celebrated its 80th edition in 2023, the Italian Open has long been an integral part of the European Tour. It has also been - at least for the past decade - one of the tightest competitions around.

Since 2014, when South Africa's Hennie Otto won by two clear strokes, the Italian Open has not been decided by more than a single shot. There have been three playoffs in that time span, with a number of high-profile winners such as Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Marcel Siem is the defending champion after a playoff victory over Tom McKibbin in 2024. However, the German is not among the favorites this time out, with that burden felt by England's Jordan Smith and Marco Penge plus Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading claims in the field as well as a couple of picks each who we believe can go the distance.

Marcel Siem holds the Italian Open trophy above his head

Marcel Siem won the Italian Open in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian Open Course Guide: Argentario Golf Club

Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario is one of the most beautiful courses anywhere on the DP World Tour circuit. The 6,857-yard par-71, as it will play this week, is set in the Orbetello Lagoon - a protected natural area which hosts natural Mediterranean hillsides and a plethora of olive groves.

The golf course was built in 2006 after being designed by architect, David Mezzacane and professional golfer, Baldovino Dassu. Brian Jorgensen has subsequently shaped the holes, with the end result being a varied and eye-catching layout.

As Italy’s only PGA-licensed golf facility, Argentario is a prestigious course that ranks among the country's best. Not only that, but the golf course is maintained with natural products and has, per the golf club's website "received the BioAgricert environmental certification for sustainability and water management."

Located on Italy's west coast, several of the holes run close to the sea and lagoon while a couple of others are either immersed in the vegetation. It is a shorter course than many on tour but requires immense concentration and good ball-striking to keep the golf ball in play.

A general view of Argentario Golf Club from 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Winner

Score

Course

2024

Marcel Siem

-10 (playoff - Tom McKibbin)

Adriatic

2023

Adrian Meronk

-13 (one stroke)

Marco Simone

2022

Robert MacIntyre

-14 (playoff - Matt Fitzpatrick)

Marco Simone

2021

Nicolai Hojgaard

-13 (one stroke)

Marco Simone

2020

Ross McGowan

-20 (one stroke)

Chervo

2019

Bernd Wiesberger

-16 (one stroke)

Olgiata

2018

Thorbjorn Olesen

-22 (one stroke)

Gardagolf

2017

Tyrrell Hatton

-21 (one stroke)

Milano

2016

Francesco Molinari

-22 (one stroke)

Milano

2015

Rikard Karlberg

-19 (playoff - Martin Kaymer)

Milano

Italian Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Jordan Smith (+2000)
  • Marco Penge (+2200)
  • Kristoffer Reitan (+2800)
  • Ewen Ferguson (+2800)
  • Jayden Schaper (+3000)
  • Francesco Laporta (+3000)
  • Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)
  • Keita Nakajima (+3300)
  • Martin Couvra (+4000)
  • Richard Mansell (+4500)
  • Wenyi Ding (+4500)
  • Angel Ayora (+4500)
  • Brandon Stone (+4500)
  • Frederic Lacroix (+5000)
  • Daniel Hillier (+5000)
  • Shaun Norris (+5000)
  • Adrien Saddier (+5000)
  • Alex Fitzpatrick (+5000)
  • Andy Sullivan (+5000)
  • John Parry (+5500)
  • Sean Crocker (+5500)
  • Jorge Campillo (+5500)
  • All other players priced at +6000 or higher

Italian Open Betting Picks

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Eugenio Chacarra hits a fairway wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)

The Spaniard has enjoyed an excellent 2025 and I expect that to continue at the Italian Open, where his game will, hopefully, be more than enough to overpower Argentario Golf Club.

Ranked 52nd in terms of driving accuracy, Chacarra is 26th in greens in regulation and fourth in stroke average. The course isn't the longest, which should help the 25-year-old's lack of distance off the tee, with his accuracy and ball striking hopefully leading to a second DP World Tour win of the season.

Pick Two: John Parry (+5500)

Parry has been going about his business quietly on the DP World Tour, registering a T4 result at the Soudal Open in Belgium back in May.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the better iron players on the circuit and, looking at the stats, he sits 22nd in greens in regulation and has ranked highly in driving accuracy over the last few seasons. If he can maintain that accuracy and hole putts, I expect his good run of recent form to continue.

A headshot of Golf Monthly staff news writer, Jonny Leighfield in a navy blue Castore cap
Jonny Leighfield

Jayden Schaper hits a hybrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jayden Schaper (+3000)

The South African is an accuracy demon, especially off the tee, finding the fairway more regularly than the field in each of his past 12 appearances. In both of his past two starts, Schaper has gained strokes on the field in all four main categories, too.

Given the course is less than 6,900 yards long, I expect Schaper to remain competitive and flourish with strong approach shots and a tidy short game. Should he maintain his form - with a T5th and third place most recently - you can expect another good week from the 24-year-old.

Pick Two: Martin Couvra (+4000)

Couvra is one of very few in this field with recent experience of a new course for the DP World Tour. At the Italian Challenge last year, Couvra finished T12th here before going on to graduate to his current circuit.

The young Frenchman has been playing some excellent golf of late, winning three starts ago before another top-10 at the KLM Open. With certain similarities between The International and Argentario, I could see Couvra continuing his rich vein of form and appearing on the first page of the leaderboard once more.

How To Watch The Italian Open

US/ET

  • Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Win

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Win

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Win

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

T2nd

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joburg Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

2nd

Justin Thomas

Valspar Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

T2nd

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

+1100

Barry Plummer

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T3rd

Mackenzie Hughes

RBC Heritage

+10000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Patrick Reed

The Masters

+9000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Corey Conners

Arnold Palmer Invitational

+7000

Jonny Leighfield

T3rd

Daniel Berger

RBC Heritage

+4000

Barry Plummer

3rd

Sepp Straka

The Memorial Tournament

+3500

Barry Plummer

3rd

Joost Luiten

Hero Indian Open

+2500

Elliott Heath

3rd

Tom McKibbin

Porsche Singapore Classic

+1400

Barry Plummer

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.