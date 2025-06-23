Italian Open 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds
As the DP World Tour returns following the US Open, we've chosen a number of stand-out names we expect to compete at the Italian Open this week...
Following a couple of weeks away, the DP World Tour season is set to continue with one of the oldest national championships in the world - the Italian Open.
Having celebrated its 80th edition in 2023, the Italian Open has long been an integral part of the European Tour. It has also been - at least for the past decade - one of the tightest competitions around.
Since 2014, when South Africa's Hennie Otto won by two clear strokes, the Italian Open has not been decided by more than a single shot. There have been three playoffs in that time span, with a number of high-profile winners such as Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Marcel Siem is the defending champion after a playoff victory over Tom McKibbin in 2024. However, the German is not among the favorites this time out, with that burden felt by England's Jordan Smith and Marco Penge plus Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.
Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading claims in the field as well as a couple of picks each who we believe can go the distance.
Italian Open Course Guide: Argentario Golf Club
Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario is one of the most beautiful courses anywhere on the DP World Tour circuit. The 6,857-yard par-71, as it will play this week, is set in the Orbetello Lagoon - a protected natural area which hosts natural Mediterranean hillsides and a plethora of olive groves.
The golf course was built in 2006 after being designed by architect, David Mezzacane and professional golfer, Baldovino Dassu. Brian Jorgensen has subsequently shaped the holes, with the end result being a varied and eye-catching layout.
As Italy’s only PGA-licensed golf facility, Argentario is a prestigious course that ranks among the country's best. Not only that, but the golf course is maintained with natural products and has, per the golf club's website "received the BioAgricert environmental certification for sustainability and water management."
Located on Italy's west coast, several of the holes run close to the sea and lagoon while a couple of others are either immersed in the vegetation. It is a shorter course than many on tour but requires immense concentration and good ball-striking to keep the golf ball in play.
Italian Open Previous Winners
Year
Winner
Score
Course
2024
Marcel Siem
-10 (playoff - Tom McKibbin)
Adriatic
2023
Adrian Meronk
-13 (one stroke)
Marco Simone
2022
Robert MacIntyre
-14 (playoff - Matt Fitzpatrick)
Marco Simone
2021
Nicolai Hojgaard
-13 (one stroke)
Marco Simone
2020
Ross McGowan
-20 (one stroke)
Chervo
2019
Bernd Wiesberger
-16 (one stroke)
Olgiata
2018
Thorbjorn Olesen
-22 (one stroke)
Gardagolf
2017
Tyrrell Hatton
-21 (one stroke)
Milano
2016
Francesco Molinari
-22 (one stroke)
Milano
2015
Rikard Karlberg
-19 (playoff - Martin Kaymer)
Milano
Italian Open Tournament Betting Odds
- Jordan Smith (+2000)
- Marco Penge (+2200)
- Kristoffer Reitan (+2800)
- Ewen Ferguson (+2800)
- Jayden Schaper (+3000)
- Francesco Laporta (+3000)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)
- Keita Nakajima (+3300)
- Martin Couvra (+4000)
- Richard Mansell (+4500)
- Wenyi Ding (+4500)
- Angel Ayora (+4500)
- Brandon Stone (+4500)
- Frederic Lacroix (+5000)
- Daniel Hillier (+5000)
- Shaun Norris (+5000)
- Adrien Saddier (+5000)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+5000)
- Andy Sullivan (+5000)
- John Parry (+5500)
- Sean Crocker (+5500)
- Jorge Campillo (+5500)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
Italian Open Betting Picks
Pick One: Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)
The Spaniard has enjoyed an excellent 2025 and I expect that to continue at the Italian Open, where his game will, hopefully, be more than enough to overpower Argentario Golf Club.
Ranked 52nd in terms of driving accuracy, Chacarra is 26th in greens in regulation and fourth in stroke average. The course isn't the longest, which should help the 25-year-old's lack of distance off the tee, with his accuracy and ball striking hopefully leading to a second DP World Tour win of the season.
Pick Two: John Parry (+5500)
Parry has been going about his business quietly on the DP World Tour, registering a T4 result at the Soudal Open in Belgium back in May.
The Englishman is regarded as one of the better iron players on the circuit and, looking at the stats, he sits 22nd in greens in regulation and has ranked highly in driving accuracy over the last few seasons. If he can maintain that accuracy and hole putts, I expect his good run of recent form to continue.
Pick One: Jayden Schaper (+3000)
The South African is an accuracy demon, especially off the tee, finding the fairway more regularly than the field in each of his past 12 appearances. In both of his past two starts, Schaper has gained strokes on the field in all four main categories, too.
Given the course is less than 6,900 yards long, I expect Schaper to remain competitive and flourish with strong approach shots and a tidy short game. Should he maintain his form - with a T5th and third place most recently - you can expect another good week from the 24-year-old.
Pick Two: Martin Couvra (+4000)
Couvra is one of very few in this field with recent experience of a new course for the DP World Tour. At the Italian Challenge last year, Couvra finished T12th here before going on to graduate to his current circuit.
The young Frenchman has been playing some excellent golf of late, winning three starts ago before another top-10 at the KLM Open. With certain similarities between The International and Argentario, I could see Couvra continuing his rich vein of form and appearing on the first page of the leaderboard once more.
How To Watch The Italian Open
US/ET
- Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
