Italian Open 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds

Following a couple of weeks away, the DP World Tour season is set to continue with one of the oldest national championships in the world - the Italian Open.

Having celebrated its 80th edition in 2023, the Italian Open has long been an integral part of the European Tour. It has also been - at least for the past decade - one of the tightest competitions around.

Since 2014, when South Africa's Hennie Otto won by two clear strokes, the Italian Open has not been decided by more than a single shot. There have been three playoffs in that time span, with a number of high-profile winners such as Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Marcel Siem is the defending champion after a playoff victory over Tom McKibbin in 2024. However, the German is not among the favorites this time out, with that burden felt by England's Jordan Smith and Marco Penge plus Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading claims in the field as well as a couple of picks each who we believe can go the distance.

Italian Open Course Guide: Argentario Golf Club

Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario is one of the most beautiful courses anywhere on the DP World Tour circuit. The 6,857-yard par-71, as it will play this week, is set in the Orbetello Lagoon - a protected natural area which hosts natural Mediterranean hillsides and a plethora of olive groves.

The golf course was built in 2006 after being designed by architect, David Mezzacane and professional golfer, Baldovino Dassu. Brian Jorgensen has subsequently shaped the holes, with the end result being a varied and eye-catching layout.

As Italy’s only PGA-licensed golf facility, Argentario is a prestigious course that ranks among the country's best. Not only that, but the golf course is maintained with natural products and has, per the golf club's website "received the BioAgricert environmental certification for sustainability and water management."

Located on Italy's west coast, several of the holes run close to the sea and lagoon while a couple of others are either immersed in the vegetation. It is a shorter course than many on tour but requires immense concentration and good ball-striking to keep the golf ball in play.

Italian Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score Course 2024 Marcel Siem -10 (playoff - Tom McKibbin) Adriatic 2023 Adrian Meronk -13 (one stroke) Marco Simone 2022 Robert MacIntyre -14 (playoff - Matt Fitzpatrick) Marco Simone 2021 Nicolai Hojgaard -13 (one stroke) Marco Simone 2020 Ross McGowan -20 (one stroke) Chervo 2019 Bernd Wiesberger -16 (one stroke) Olgiata 2018 Thorbjorn Olesen -22 (one stroke) Gardagolf 2017 Tyrrell Hatton -21 (one stroke) Milano 2016 Francesco Molinari -22 (one stroke) Milano 2015 Rikard Karlberg -19 (playoff - Martin Kaymer) Milano

Italian Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jordan Smith (+2000)

Marco Penge (+2200)

Kristoffer Reitan (+2800)

Ewen Ferguson (+2800)

Jayden Schaper (+3000)

Francesco Laporta (+3000)

Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)

Keita Nakajima (+3300)

Martin Couvra (+4000)

Richard Mansell (+4500)

Wenyi Ding (+4500)

Angel Ayora (+4500)

Brandon Stone (+4500)

Frederic Lacroix (+5000)

Daniel Hillier (+5000)

Shaun Norris (+5000)

Adrien Saddier (+5000)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+5000)

Andy Sullivan (+5000)

John Parry (+5500)

Sean Crocker (+5500)

Jorge Campillo (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

Italian Open Betting Picks

Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Eugenio Chacarra (+3000)

The Spaniard has enjoyed an excellent 2025 and I expect that to continue at the Italian Open, where his game will, hopefully, be more than enough to overpower Argentario Golf Club.

Ranked 52nd in terms of driving accuracy, Chacarra is 26th in greens in regulation and fourth in stroke average. The course isn't the longest, which should help the 25-year-old's lack of distance off the tee, with his accuracy and ball striking hopefully leading to a second DP World Tour win of the season.

Pick Two: John Parry (+5500)

Parry has been going about his business quietly on the DP World Tour, registering a T4 result at the Soudal Open in Belgium back in May.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the better iron players on the circuit and, looking at the stats, he sits 22nd in greens in regulation and has ranked highly in driving accuracy over the last few seasons. If he can maintain that accuracy and hole putts, I expect his good run of recent form to continue.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Jayden Schaper (+3000)

The South African is an accuracy demon, especially off the tee, finding the fairway more regularly than the field in each of his past 12 appearances. In both of his past two starts, Schaper has gained strokes on the field in all four main categories, too.

Given the course is less than 6,900 yards long, I expect Schaper to remain competitive and flourish with strong approach shots and a tidy short game. Should he maintain his form - with a T5th and third place most recently - you can expect another good week from the 24-year-old.

Pick Two: Martin Couvra (+4000)

Couvra is one of very few in this field with recent experience of a new course for the DP World Tour. At the Italian Challenge last year, Couvra finished T12th here before going on to graduate to his current circuit.

The young Frenchman has been playing some excellent golf of late, winning three starts ago before another top-10 at the KLM Open. With certain similarities between The International and Argentario, I could see Couvra continuing his rich vein of form and appearing on the first page of the leaderboard once more.

How To Watch The Italian Open

US/ET

Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App) Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:30pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, June 26 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, June 27 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, June 28 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, June 29 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

