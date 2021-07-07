The legendary golfer spoke about the new series and hopes it has long term impacts.

Dame Laura Davies Hopes Aramco Team Series Will Inspire Further Backing Of Women’s Golf

English golf legend Dame Laura Davis hopes the inaugural Aramco Team Series, kicking off in London this week, can be a catalyst for change across the Ladies European Tour.

Some of the biggest names in women’s golf tee off from July 8-10 at Centurion Golf for a total prize fund of $1 million. The inaugural event of Aramco Team Series – a new innovative global golf series led by Golf Saudi – will see players team up for $4m across four events across the globe.

A field of more than 100 Ladies European Tour (LET) players will play at each event in teams of four made up of three professionals and one amateur. The series, backed by Aramco, is the only event in world golf where amateur players can contribute to the final result.

Davies, 57, said: “The more forward-thinking sponsors we get like this the better. They are doing an absolutely cracking job for us.

“And what they’ll hopefully do is make all the other sponsors move the bar up and realise that 108 pros cannot exist on a 200,000 euros tournament. I know times are hard and everything, but there’s not much to go round with that kind of prize fund. We are not asking every sponsor obviously to put a million euros in – or million dollars as it is this time – but it is just encouraging other sponsors who are doing such a great job.”

The four-time major winner added: “Everything has to be viable (for other sponsors) – they have to have a tournament that works for them as well as the players. Maybe other sponsors will want to get a bit closer to the Aramcos of this world.”

Davies’ comments have been welcomed by Golf Saudi CEO, Majed Al Sorour, who feels the start of the Aramco Team Series in London can be an important moment for women’s sport.

“It’s encouraging to hear these kind of comments from Laura,” said Golf Saudi CEO, Majed Al Sorour. “Golf Saudi is a champion of women’s sport and we hope our support of the Aramco Team Series events will make a big difference to the sustainability of women’s golf; something which is aligned to the ongoing women’s sporting movement in Saudi as part of Vision 2030.”

Al Sorour added: “As is the case across global sport, women’s golf really does lag behind the men’s game in terms of prize money and exposure. Aramco’s continued commitment in golf across the next few years can hopefully provide the catalyst for other international backers to invest in the game and change this.

“We truly feel this could be one of the most exciting and innovative event formats in women’s sport today. We’re attracting the biggest names in women’s golf and shaking things up globally with the US sport style ‘Draft’ and walk on music. We’re always trying to innovate and make the game more appealing.”

Aramco has now become the most significant supporter of the Ladies European Tour with the series committed to providing more playing opportunities and prize funds – as well as enhanced broadcast global coverage.

“The more broadcast exposure we can give women’s sport the better – we’re excited to see the Aramco Team Series being shown in 60 countries over the coming months,” said Al Sorour.

