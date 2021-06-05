The Aramco Team Series will form part of the Ladies European Tour's 2021 schedule and comprises of four events in England, Spain, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

What Is The Aramco Team Series?

Aramco have set up the Team Series which comprises of four $1 million tournaments.

The format sees 36 teams of four, made up of three professionals and one amateur, compete over 54 holes per tournament.

The captain of each team will get to choose one player in a pre-tournament draft system, with another professional being selected at random.

An amateur will then make up the quartet, with prize money for the winning team being split between its three professional members.

The format for the events will be simply who can shoot the lowest combined score over the three days of golf.

Some big names in the sport have already confirmed their participation in the first event, with Georgia Hall and Lexi Thompson featuring in the season opener at the Centurion Club on 8th July.

The Aramco Team Series – London is the first of four Aramco Team Series, with the remaining three events including Sotogrande (5th – 7th August), New York (14th – 16th October) and Jeddah (10th – 12th November).

In addition to the team competition, professional players will compete for the lowest individual score over the weekend, for which there is a $200,000 prize up for grabs from the overall pot.

CEO of the Ladies European Tour, Alexandra Armas said: “To the LET, the Aramco Team Series – London and the subsequent team events are a massive moment of elevation for the women’s game, and to have a field as strong as we do is fantastic.

“As a Tour, we are always more than happy to do things a little differently – take risks, try new things and mix up the way we play and experience golf.”