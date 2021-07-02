If you want to see some awesome golf then here are the ticketing details for the upcoming event.

How To Get Free Tickets For The Aramco Team Series

The Aramco Team Series will form part of the Ladies European Tour’s 2021 schedule and comprises of four events in England, Spain, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

The London event takes place between the 8-10 July at Centurion Club just north of London.

Link: Aramco Team Series – London Tickets and Dates 2021 (seetickets.com)

Promotional code: INVITE_LDN_2021

The format sees 36 teams of four, made up of three professionals and one amateur, compete over 54 holes per tournament.

The captain of each team will get to choose one player in a pre-tournament draft system, with another professional being selected at random.

An amateur will then make up the quartet, with prize money for the winning team being split between its three professional members.

There are some huge names down to compete in the first event in England, such as Lexi Thompson, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Minjee Lee, Anne Van Dam and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Given how unique and exciting the event is going to be, below are all the details on how you can get free tickets.

You can redeem your two free General Admission Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday by following the link below and typing in the Promotional code.

General Information

Dates: Thursday 8 – Saturday 10 July 2021

Venue: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead

Gates Opening Times: 06:30 – 20:00 (Thursday and Friday) 06:30 – 19:00 (Saturday)

Ticket Type: General Admission

Access Areas: Golf Course and Car Park D

Bubble: General Bubble

Once a booking has been made, the ticket holder will receive a confirmation email (we advise they check their junk folders too). Tickets and car parking passes will NOT be emailed through until 24 hours prior to the event.

When they are sent out, you must print out car parking passes and clearly display these on the dashboard of your cars.

Tickets will be scanned at the Hospitality and Spectator Entrance and exchanged for a wristband.

All attendees will be asked to adhere to event guidelines on-site with regards to PPE, sanitising and social distancing.

A bio-secure bubble system will be in place, which means attendees will be limited to designated areas for their particular bubble.

For more information on the Aramco Team Series check out the Golf Monthly website.