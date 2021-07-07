Don't miss the action from the innovative new team event with professional and amateur players.

Where To Watch The Aramco Team Series London

The Aramco Team Series will form part of the Ladies European Tour’s 2021 schedule and comprises of four events in England, Spain, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

The London event takes place between the 8-10 July at Centurion Club and Sky Sports will televise the innovative and new event on all three days.

The format sees 36 teams of four, made up of three professionals and one amateur, compete over 54 holes.

The captain of each team will get to choose one player in a pre-tournament draft system, with another professional being selected at random.

An amateur will then make up the quartet, with prize money for the winning team being split between its three professional members.

There are some huge names down to compete in the first event in England, such as Lexi Thompson, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Minjee Lee, Anne Van Dam and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Sky Sports will have coverage of the action from the tournament just outside of London.

The action will be on Sky Sports Mix and there will be four hours of coverage on each day from Thursday to Saturday.

(All times below in BST)

Thursday 1.30pm-5.30pm

Friday 1.30pm-5.30pm

Saturday 1.30pm-5.30pm

If you would rather attend the event in person you can also get free tickets too via the link and promotional code below.

Link: Aramco Team Series – London Tickets and Dates 2021 (seetickets.com)

Promotional code: INVITE_LDN_2021

For more information on the Aramco Team Series check out the Golf Monthly website.