Both players sit on five-under par going into the weekend at Torrey Pines.

Bland And Henley Share US Open Lead Heading Into Weekend

Englishman Richard Bland, who after 478 starts on the European Tour secured his first ever European Tour title at the British Masters back in May, is leading the US Open after two rounds.

“I was feeling pretty good about my game,” said Bland, who is playing in the US Open for the second time. “I’ve been driving the ball well for five, six weeks now, which is the cornerstone if you’re going to put a fight up for a US Open.

“When I saw this place on Monday, it kind of set up to my eye. There’s not too many doglegs. It’s all there just straight in front of me, and that’s the kind of golf course I like. There’s nothing kind of jumping out and grabbing you or anything like that.”

Joining him atop the leaderboard on five-under is American Russell Henley who would have gone into the weekend with a one-stroke lead had it not been for the three-putt bogey on his final hole of the day.

Moving further down the leaderboard Louis Oosthuizen finished his first round and went straight back out onto the South Course at Torrey Pines to shoot level-par. He now sit son four-under, alongside Matthew Wolff who shot three-under for his second round.

Bubba Watson birdied five of his final six holes for a 67 that moved him to three under overall alongside the first massive name, Jon Rahm.

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are lurking a little further down the leaderboard too.

Conditions were noticeably tougher on the second day and as such the cut-line moved to plus-four.

Several huge names struggled throughout the day as well, such as Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia and many more shooting over-par rounds.

In other news Viktor Hovland withdrew with an eye injury, Akshay Bhatia birdied the final hole to make the cut on the number and Kyle Westmoreland not only became the first US Air Force Academy graduate to play in a Major, but also was the first to make a cut in a Major too thanks to his plus-two score.