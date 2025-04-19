RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three

The fifth Signature Event of 2025 is at its halfway stage and, after two rounds, it's Justin Thomas who leads the RBC Heritage at 12-under-par.

Searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, the American fired a course record equaling 61 on Thursday, as well as a two-under 69 on Friday to lead Si Woo Kim by two strokes going into the weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Thomas and Kim, Russell Henley is 10-under, with Tommy Fleetwood nine-under and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, sitting at eight-under-par.

It's set up to be an interesting weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links, with 21 players within six shots going into Moving Day.

Check out the full round three tee times for the RBC Heritage below.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Saturday's third round pairings

All times ET/BST

7.50am/12.50pm: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap

Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap 8.00am/1.00pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin 8.10am/1.10pm: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris

Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris 8.20am/1.20pm: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers

Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers 8.30am/1.30pm: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley

Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley 8.40am/1.40pm: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala

Max Homa, Sahith Theegala 8.50am/1.50pm: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim

Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim 9.00am/2.00pm: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An 9.15am/2.15pm: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun 9.25am/2.25pm: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge

Eric Cole, Tom Hoge 9.35am/2.35pm: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson 9.45am/2.45pm: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.55am/2.55pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 10.05am/3.05pm: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman 10.15am/3.15pm: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose 10.30am/3.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

Rickie Fowler, Harris English 10.40am/3.40pm: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover

Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover 10.50am/3.50pm: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im

Adam Scott, Sungjae Im 11.00am/4.00pm: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia

Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia 11.10am/4.10pm: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai

Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai 11.20am/4.20pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry

Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry 11.30am/4.30pm: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger 11.45am/4.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland

Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland 11.55am/4.55pm: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar 12.05pm/5.05pm: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel

Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel 12.15pm/5.15pm: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger

Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger 12.25pm/5.25pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay 12.35pm/5.35pm: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley

Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley 12.45pm/5.45pm: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell

Cam Davis, Brian Campbell 1.00pm/6.00pm: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard

Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard 1.10pm/6.10pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy 1.20pm/6.20pm: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

J.T. Poston, Brian Harman 1.30pm/6.30pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark 1.40pm/6.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes

Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes 1.50pm/6.50pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak

Russell Henley, Andrew Novak 2.00pm/7.00pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim