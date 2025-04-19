RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
The fifth Signature Event of 2025 is at its halfway stage and, after two rounds, it's Justin Thomas who leads the RBC Heritage at 12-under-par.
Searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, the American fired a course record equaling 61 on Thursday, as well as a two-under 69 on Friday to lead Si Woo Kim by two strokes going into the weekend.
Along with Thomas and Kim, Russell Henley is 10-under, with Tommy Fleetwood nine-under and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, sitting at eight-under-par.
It's set up to be an interesting weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links, with 21 players within six shots going into Moving Day.
Check out the full round three tee times for the RBC Heritage below.
RBC Heritage Tee Times: Saturday's third round pairings
All times ET/BST
- 7.50am/12.50pm: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 8.00am/1.00pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin
- 8.10am/1.10pm: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris
- 8.20am/1.20pm: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.30am/1.30pm: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
- 8.40am/1.40pm: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
- 8.50am/1.50pm: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim
- 9.00am/2.00pm: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 9.15am/2.15pm: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
- 9.25am/2.25pm: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge
- 9.35am/2.35pm: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 9.45am/2.45pm: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.55am/2.55pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 10.05am/3.05pm: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10.15am/3.15pm: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
- 10.30am/3.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 10.40am/3.40pm: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover
- 10.50am/3.50pm: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 11.00am/4.00pm: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.10am/4.10pm: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry
- 11.30am/4.30pm: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
- 11.45am/4.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
- 11.55am/4.55pm: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 12.05pm/5.05pm: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.25pm/5.25pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.35pm/5.35pm: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley
- 12.45pm/5.45pm: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell
- 1.00pm/6.00pm: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- 1.20pm/6.20pm: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 1.30pm/6.30pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
- 1.40pm/6.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.50pm/6.50pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
- 2.00pm/7.00pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
