RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three

Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas at the top of his backswing
By
published

The fifth Signature Event of 2025 is at its halfway stage and, after two rounds, it's Justin Thomas who leads the RBC Heritage at 12-under-par.

Searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, the American fired a course record equaling 61 on Thursday, as well as a two-under 69 on Friday to lead Si Woo Kim by two strokes going into the weekend.

Justin Thomas walks with his caddie during the second round of the RBC Heritage

Along with Thomas and Kim, Russell Henley is 10-under, with Tommy Fleetwood nine-under and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, sitting at eight-under-par.

It's set up to be an interesting weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links, with 21 players within six shots going into Moving Day.

Check out the full round three tee times for the RBC Heritage below.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Saturday's third round pairings

All times ET/BST

  • 7.50am/12.50pm: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
  • 8.00am/1.00pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin
  • 8.10am/1.10pm: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris
  • 8.20am/1.20pm: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers
  • 8.30am/1.30pm: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
  • 8.40am/1.40pm: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
  • 8.50am/1.50pm: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim
  • 9.00am/2.00pm: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
  • 9.15am/2.15pm: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
  • 9.25am/2.25pm: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge
  • 9.35am/2.35pm: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
  • 9.45am/2.45pm: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9.55am/2.55pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
  • 10.05am/3.05pm: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 10.15am/3.15pm: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
  • 10.30am/3.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
  • 10.40am/3.40pm: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover
  • 10.50am/3.50pm: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
  • 11.00am/4.00pm: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11.10am/4.10pm: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
  • 11.20am/4.20pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry
  • 11.30am/4.30pm: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
  • 11.45am/4.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
  • 11.55am/4.55pm: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
  • 12.05pm/5.05pm: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel
  • 12.15pm/5.15pm: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12.25pm/5.25pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12.35pm/5.35pm: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley
  • 12.45pm/5.45pm: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell
  • 1.00pm/6.00pm: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
  • 1.10pm/6.10pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
  • 1.20pm/6.20pm: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
  • 1.30pm/6.30pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
  • 1.40pm/6.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1.50pm/6.50pm: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
  • 2.00pm/7.00pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
