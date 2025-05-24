Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Tee Times: Round Three

After 36 holes, it's Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid who share the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some of the big names struggled at Colonial Country Club.

Both men carded rounds of 66 and 63 to sit 11-under-par at the halfway stage, with Griffin looking to claim a second PGA Tour title of 2025, while Schmid hopes to add his name to the PGA Tour's winners circle.

Griffin and Schmid share the lead at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the pair is American, John Pak, who produced rounds of 63 and 68 to sit nine-under-par, two shots back of the leaders.

Chris Gotterup is eight-under, while Ryo Hisatsune and Akshay Bhatia are seven-under. Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood are among the six names at six-under-par.

Coming into the week, last week's PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, began as the heavy favorite, but the World No.1 could only card a 68 and 71 to sit one-under, 10 shots back of the leaders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full tee times for round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round Three

ET/BST

8.06am/1.06pm: Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover

Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover 8.16am/1.16pm: Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List

Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List 8.27am/1.27pm: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens

Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens 8.38am/1.38pm: Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey

Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey 8.49am/1.49pm: Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore

Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore 9.00am/2.00pm: Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat

Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat 9.11am/2.11pm: Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy

Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy 9.22am/2.22pm: Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole

Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole 9.38am/2.38pm: Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland

Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland 9.49am/2.49pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman

Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman 10.00am/3.00pm: Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul

Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul 10.11am/3.11pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley 10.22am/3.22pm: Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 10.33am/3.33pm: Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk

Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk 10.44am/3.44pm: Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim

Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim 11.00am/4.00pm: Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman

Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman 11.11am/4.11pm: Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson 11.22am/4.22pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace

Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace 11.33am/4.33pm: Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins 11.44am/4.44pm: Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips

Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips 11.55am/4.55pm: Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young

Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young 12.11pm/5.11pm: Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston

Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston 12.22pm/5.22pm: J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood

J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood 12.33pm/5.33pm: Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler 12.44pm/5.44pm: Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia

Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia 12.55pm/5.55pm: Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak

How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge

US/ET

Saturday 24th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday 25th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST