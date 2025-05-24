Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Tee Times: Round Three
Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid lead the Charles Schwab Challenge at the halfway stage, with the pair sitting at 11-under-par at Colonial Country Club
After 36 holes, it's Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid who share the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some of the big names struggled at Colonial Country Club.
Both men carded rounds of 66 and 63 to sit 11-under-par at the halfway stage, with Griffin looking to claim a second PGA Tour title of 2025, while Schmid hopes to add his name to the PGA Tour's winners circle.
Behind the pair is American, John Pak, who produced rounds of 63 and 68 to sit nine-under-par, two shots back of the leaders.
Chris Gotterup is eight-under, while Ryo Hisatsune and Akshay Bhatia are seven-under. Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood are among the six names at six-under-par.
Coming into the week, last week's PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, began as the heavy favorite, but the World No.1 could only card a 68 and 71 to sit one-under, 10 shots back of the leaders.
Check out the full tee times for round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round Three
ET/BST
- 8.06am/1.06pm: Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
- 8.16am/1.16pm: Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List
- 8.27am/1.27pm: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens
- 8.38am/1.38pm: Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey
- 8.49am/1.49pm: Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore
- 9.00am/2.00pm: Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat
- 9.11am/2.11pm: Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy
- 9.22am/2.22pm: Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole
- 9.38am/2.38pm: Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland
- 9.49am/2.49pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
- 10.00am/3.00pm: Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul
- 10.11am/3.11pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
- 10.22am/3.22pm: Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 10.33am/3.33pm: Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk
- 10.44am/3.44pm: Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim
- 11.00am/4.00pm: Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman
- 11.11am/4.11pm: Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
- 11.22am/4.22pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace
- 11.33am/4.33pm: Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins
- 11.44am/4.44pm: Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips
- 11.55am/4.55pm: Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young
- 12.11pm/5.11pm: Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
- 12.22pm/5.22pm: J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.33pm/5.33pm: Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler
- 12.44pm/5.44pm: Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak
How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge
US/ET
- Saturday 24th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 25th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Saturday 24th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 25th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
