LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 US Open

A total of 14 LIV Golfers are present at Oakmont Country Club, with all enduring different levels of success over the first round at the US Open

Brooks Koepka takes his hat off, Jon Rahm marks a scorecard
The 125th US Open proved to be a tough test during the first round at Oakmont Country Club, where 14 players from the LIV Golf League were part of the 156-man field.

Among those included former US Open winners Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, as well as Major winners Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith.

Bryson DeChambeau with the US Open trophy

DeChambeau came into Oakmont defending his US Open title that he won at Pinehurst in 2024

In terms of which LIV player excelled on Thursday, that would be two-time US Open winner Koepka, who closed his round out with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to put himself two-under, two back of leader J.J. Spaun.

One shot back of Koepka is Legion XIII GC captain and 2021 US Open winner Rahm, who produced an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys to shoot a one-under 69.

Searching for his first Major title since the 2023 Masters, Rahm is two clear of Marc Leishman at one-over-par, as well as Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz, with both firing respectable 71s on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka strikes a tee shot

Koepka sits in a share of third after the first round at Oakmont Country Club

Moving down the leaderboard, a number of LIV players sit at three, four, five and six-over-par. Among those at three-over are defending champion DeChambeau and Major winner Reed, who made a fourth albatross in US Open history at the par 5 fourth, but finished his first round with a triple bogey seven.

At four-over-par sits Mickelson, who hinted this week's championship could be his last US Open. He is one shot clear of Smith, Johnson, Jinichiro Kozuma and Joaquin Niemann, who was predicted to challenge following his fourth LIV Golf victory of the season in Virginia last week.

The foursome are five-over-par, one clear of 52-year-old Richard Bland and 21-year-old Jose Luis Ballester, who is playing in the championship after his US Amateur victory in 2024.

Check out the full LIV Golf leaderboard below:

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 US Open

  • -2 Brooks Koepka
  • -1 Jon Rahm
  • +1 Marc Leishman
  • +1 Carlos Ortiz
  • +3 Bryson DeChambeau
  • +3 Tyrrell Hatton
  • +3 Patrick Reed
  • +4 Phil Mickelson
  • +5 Jinichiro Kozuma
  • +5 Cameron Smith
  • +5 Dustin Johnson
  • +5 Joaquin Niemann
  • +6 Richard Bland
  • +6 Jose Luis Ballester
