Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

It’s not my style to kick people when they are down so let’s take the positives from that 19-9 drubbing inflicted on an outclassed Europe and congratulate Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter on signing off their long Ryder Cup playing careers with singles victories.

They aren’t finished yet as both play the game in the right spirit and are surefire future captains.

Indeed, Lee is hot favourite to inherit the hot seat from Padraig Harrington for the 2023 rematch in Rome.

Even though a wide-margin defeat was always on the cards, few thought it would be by a record ten-point margin, one worse than the 18.5-9.5 at Walton Heath in 1981.

That was against the strongest USA team of all time, a team of 11 Major champions headed by Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson and Johnny Miller.

The odd-man-out, Bruce Lietzke, was no mug either.

The current one has only six, but by 2023 who knows how many more?

It will be a surprise if FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele don’t make the number up to eight.

The big problem facing Europe now is finding younger replacements for the old guard who have given such sterling service.

Where are they? Maybe Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, maybe ambitious Robert MacIntyre, maybe Sam Horsfield.

No youngster was battering the door down to get into the side this year and the telltale sign was that Justin Rose, 41, and Alex Noren, 40 next July, neither in the first flush of youth, were next in line for a Harrington wild card.

Yes, experience is an asset but experience of losing helps nobody.

Matt Fitzpatrick has now played two Ryder Cups without contributing even half a point. He is now 0 from 5.

Bernd Wiesberger’s recent negative experience of losing his nerve on the final hole of the European Masters resurfaced.

Even being a eight-time winner on the European Tour was no help under Sunday pressure.

His opponent, Brooks Koepka, should have been banned the previous day for using vile language to the rules officials he harangued over a free-drop claim that was denied.

That sort of disgusting behaviour has no place in golf or any sport.

And Bryson DeChambeau’s gesture when asked to hole a putt of 2ft 7in was also totally inappropriate.

We saw shorter putts missed. No medals either for the ignorant oiks in the crowd who cheered every time a European shot went into a bunker.

Three of Europe’s dejected dozen, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, will be on the East coast of Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with Lowry the marginal favourite although I don’t see why. The other two have the Dunhill form.

Hatton is 78 under par for his last 16 rounds in a tournament that stretches over two counties, St Andrews and Kingsbarns in Fife, Carnoustie in Angus.

That takes in back-to-back victories in 2016-17, almost making it a hat-trick as a one-shot runner-up to Lucas Bjerregaard in 2018 and 15th to Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez the last time the Dunhill was played in 2019.

Fleetwood, who worked hard for a half against Jordan Spieth on Sunday, shared second place with Hatton in 2018, had also been runner-up four years earlier and bagged a share of fifth spot in 2019.

As laid-back as he is, Tommy will not have used up as much adrenaline as the emotional Lowry did at Whistling Straits and having played only three times should still have enough petrol in the tank.

Billy Horschel, so brilliant at Wentworth, goes for a quick British double and could rub further salt in Europe’s wounds but as a quick player the American will surely not relish fourball rounds in excess of five hours on a chill Scottish day.

Horschel’s experiences in the Open – five missed cuts from seven and a best finish of 30th – do not suggest he’s a links wizard and preference is for Sweden’s Alex Noren, another visitor from the PGA Tour, who has posted a few good recent finishes in the States and shared 15th here with Hatton two years ago.

Harrington and vice-captains Martin Kaymer and Luke Donald are down to play and if his head is not all over the place after last week’s calamity, Pod as a dual Dunhill winner back in the day and seventh in 2018 could contend although backing him is high risk.

Former world No. 1 Donald, tenth in 2019 and seventh in 2017, is better than a 225/1 shot as on the right course, he still has game as he showed when 13th at the Byron Nelson and 16th at the 3M.

The 70/1 for Jamie Donaldson is also of interest after his second in the PGA at Wentworth.

It was not the first time (third in the Cazoo Classic in August) he has caught the eye this year.

South African Branden Grace won this nine years ago and is a fine wind player.

Runner-up at Greensboro last month and 12th in the Dutch Open since, he’s a danger to all.

Two with strong course form but little to recommend them on current performance, Tom Lewis and Ross Fisher, could spring a surprise.

Lewis is 5-10-7 in the last three renewals while Fisher is a dual Dunhill runner-up.

Don’t rule out an upset. Oliver Wilson had never won a tournament in a long career until he captured the 2014 Dunhill out of the blue as world No. 792, a result I still can’t believe.

Others to consider are defending champion Perez and proud Scots Richie Ramsay, MacIntyre and Calum Hill.

Ramsay was joint runner-up in 2014, sharing that spot with mighty men McIlroy and Fleetwood.

Celebrities airing their golfing skills include Andy Garcia, Wladimir Klitschko, Joe Root, Stephen Hendry, Ronan Keating and Andriy Shevchenko.

It’s going to be wet and windy, up to 20mph on Friday and Saturday. Rather them than me!

Two rounds are played at the Home of Golf, with one round apiece at tough Carnoustie and one on lovely Kingsbarns.

With 60 teams of two competing on different courses on the same day, it’s not an easy tournament to keep tabs on if you’re punting.

