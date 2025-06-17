Could A 100/1 Outsider Win The Travelers Championship? Here Are The 8 Best Longshots

The big events keep coming on the PGA Tour as, following the US Open, the Travelers Championship gets underway at TPC River Highlands.

Playing as the final Signature Event of 2025, there's plenty of prize money and FedEx Cup points up for grabs, as the PGA Tour's schedule hits the business end of the season.

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming off the back of a brutal US Open, there is plenty of value to be had at the Travelers Championship and, with Scottie Scheffler starting as the heavy favorite, perhaps looking afar will gain you the most return.

Certainly, looking at the field, there are plenty of players with high odds that definitely don't reflect the form books. What's more, there are also players who have registered great results in previous iterations of the Travelers Championship that aren't getting the credit they deserve.

Either way, we at Golf Monthly have scoured through the odds and results to pick our outsiders for the Travelers Championship, specifically those over the +10000 mark.

Travelers Championship Outsiders

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Elliott Heath News Editor

Ryan Gerard (+12000 - 120/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The North Carolinian was teammates with Ben Griffin at college, so will hopefully be inspired by his friend’s incredible season.

Gerard is having a superb campaign himself, too, with a T8 at the PGA Championship, a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open and a T9 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He also made the cut at Oakmont last week, so remains in good form. Definitely worth consideration this week.

Sam Stevens (+12000 - 120/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stevens has made his last seven consecutive cuts, including at last week's championship at Oakmont, where he ended T23 for his best ever Major finish.

The former OSU man from Texas was second at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year and knows how to go low, which is key this week, having made 240 birdies this season - which ranks 12th on the PGA Tour.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Andrew Novak (+11000 - 110/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Novak is enjoying the best season of his career in 2025, claiming a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as well as a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage and a share of third at the Valero Texas Open.

Although not the longest hitter, which shouldn't make that much difference at TPC River Highlands, the American ranks 49th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, as well as 37th in Strokes Gained: Total. He knows how to compete in big events and a great punt at odds of +11000

Stephan Jaeger (+17000 - 170/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaeger may have missed the cut at last week's US Open but, up until then, he hadn't missed a cut in nine starts, claiming three top 20 finishes, including a T7 at the Truist Championship.

Looking at the stats, the German is 41st in Strokes Gained: Total and, aside from Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Jaeger is ranked highly in a number of categories. Being a shorter golf course, I'm hoping the driver won't need to come out often, especially as his game beyond that is incredibly strong at a great price.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Max Greyserman (+10000 - 100/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I briefly considered Greyserman as my sleeper pick for our main betting tips earlier in the week, due to the fact that the American is a fantastic putter and, usually, excels with a wedge in hand - two components that will be important at TPC River Highlands.

While his approach game is generally not the strongest, he has massively improved in that area over the past four starts - gaining strokes on the field in each tournament. Add in the fact he has three top-25s in a row - including a confidence-inducing T23 at the US Open - he could be a really good shout to backdoor a top 10.

Ryan Fox (+10000 - 100/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander has won two of his last five events on the PGA Tour and finished inside the top-30 in the other three. In those five appearances, Fox has gained around 1.7 strokes on the field and is driving the pants off the ball.

Not only that, his approach game - arguably the most important factor this week - has been sublime of late. In his last three starts, Fox has gained over a stroke on the field in approach play, with his putter also improving as he rattled off a T19 at the US Open. Although this is his fourth week of play in a row, Fox is riding high on confidence.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

Nick Taylor (+11000 - 110/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statistically speaking, over the last six months, Nick Taylor is the highest ranked golfer in the field that is priced over +10000. Currently, he is on a run of strong finishes in his last three events, including a fourth place finish at Muirfield Village and a T13 in Canada.

Winning earlier in the season in Hawaii, I'll admit Taylor's record here at TPC River Highlands isn't fantastic, which is perhaps why we are getting a premium on him, but I like his chances of using positive momentum to change that this time around.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+15000 - 150/1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bezuidenhout appears to be turning the corner of late, with an impressive T12 finish at the US Open last week perhaps indicating he's moving back in the right direction. Prior to that, sandwiched on the other side of a disappointing missed cut at the Memorial Tournament, he was T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

His record at the Travelers improved on his last visit too, finishing in a tie for 23rd, so with all those positives to find in his performances, I like his chances at a huge price.