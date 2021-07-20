3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour takes in Minneapolis this week for the 3M Open - so who will win?

We had an Irish winner on Sunday but it wasn’t Rory McIlroy or the defending Open champion Shane Lowry, the two who carried Ireland’s greatest hopes.

Step forward, Seamus Power, a 34-year-old from Waterford who lives in North Carolina and plays his golf in the States, who landed Golf Monthly punters a nice 16/1 touch in the Barbasol Championship for players who didn’t qualify to go to Royal St George’s.

He beat JT Poston in a marathon Kentucky playoff for his PGA Tour breakthrough following a series of classy efforts in better company, partially making up for the narrow defeat of our 20/1 headline act Jordan Spieth at the Open.

Power bids to follow up as the tour moves on to Minnesota for the 3M Open at Twin Cities where world No.2 Dustin Johnson, who withdrew last year with a back injury, tops the bill.

Also on the menu are fellow past Masters heroes Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia while Louis Oosthuizen makes his Twin Cities debut after failing to cash in on a record-breaking 36-hole Open total of 129 at Sandwich.

The South African, who was adding a third place to runner-up spots in the previous two Majors, has amazingly still to post his first Stateside victory and this may come too soon after a mentally stressful week where he was always the target.

It won’t show because he always appears so laid-back but that disappointment will be hurting. The fresher minds of Bubba and recent Detroit winner Cam Davis who both declined a visit to the Kent coast will have more in the tank.

Aussie bomber Davis has course form – 12th to Michael Thompson last year – and looks a danger to Johnson who has not won since the delayed 2020 Masters in December.

DJ did not bring his best stuff with him to England yet still finished eighth. His over-all profile for the current campaign is not compelling – missed cuts in the first two Majors – but we tend to judge him by the highest standards and his class may carry the day.

It will be his 3M debut, as it will be for Oosthuizen and Rickie Fowler who has had a wretched time of it for a couple of years but showed something like his best when eighth at the PGA and 11th at Memorial.

Signing off with a 65 on Sunday, the joint-best round of the final day at RSG, will have done wonders for his confidence, a commodity that had been in short supply for the struggling Californian.

Matt Wolff won the first 3M Open in 2019 when Collin Morikawa was his closest pursuer. How differently their careers have gone, Wolff DQ’d from the Masters and taking two months out to address mental health problems before returning with an encouraging 15th at the US Open.

But after missing the cut at the Travelers and finishing 58th in Detroit, he chose not to come over for our Open. Hugely talented as he is, Wolff remains a risky betting proposition.

Bubba has had mental issues of his own but bounced back straight away with a sixth in Detroit from a last-round meltdown at the Travelers. He looks ready to win again.

Emiliano Grillo, 12th at the Open, and Garcia, who logged his third top-20 in a row at RSG, are two more for consideration although Grillo, runner-up at Heritage, finds winning difficult. His lone victory came six years ago but the Argentinian was third here to Thompson last year and is clearly on his game.

The winner will need to be fit as the forecast for Twin Cities, a 7513-yard par 72 Palmer-Lehman layout with lots of water, is set for a hot, sticky week with temperatures up to 35C – and no restrictions on the number of spectators!

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

