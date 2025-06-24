Rocket Classic 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds
Find out who the Golf Monthly team are backing at the Rocket Classic, where multiple big names are set to tee it up at Detroit Golf Club
After an epic Travelers Championship that saw US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, claim the final Signature Event of the season, the PGA Tour moves to the Rocket Classic.
Taking place at Detroit Golf Club, it's still a relatively new tournament to the PGA Tour schedule, with the first Rocket Classic taking place in 2019, replacing the Quicken Loans National.
Previously won by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, two-time Rocket Classic winner, Cam Davis, returns to defend the title that he won 12 months ago.
Last year, the Aussie held off Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai and Davis Thompson to secure a one shot victory and his second PGA Tour title.
Among the big names featuring this week are Bhatia, last week's winner Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa.
Rocket Classic Course Guide: Detroit Golf Club
The venue for this week's tournament is Detroit Golf Club, which was designed by legendary course architect Donald Ross.
Measuring 7,370 yards, the North Course at Detroit Golf Club will play as a par 72. It features a total of 87 bunkers and just one water hazard, which plays its part on the 14th.
In terms of scoring, players have got the better of the course since 2019, with the winning score sitting anywhere between 18-under and 26-under.
Protection-wise, Detroit Golf Club has an average fairway width of 30-yards, with thick rough protecting the short grass either side. One point to note is that the green complexes are where scoring is made, as the putting surfaces are smaller than the Tour-average and feature some severe undulations.
Lay-out wise, the likes of DeChambeau and Finau have won around here, which means power plays a big part. What's more, last year, Davis ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, as well as ninth is SG: Around the Green.
Rocket Classic Previous Winners
Year
Winner
Score
2024
Cam Davis
-18 (One Stroke
2023
Rickie Fowler
-24 (Playoff - Adam Hadwin & Collin Morikawa)
2022
Tony Finau
-26 (Five Strokes)
2021
Cam Davis
-18 (Playoff - Troy Merritt & Joaquin Niemann)
2020
Bryson DeChambeau
-23 (Three Strokes)
2019
Nate Lashley
-25 (Six Strokes)
Rocket Classic Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Collin Morikawa (+1200)
- Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
- Keegan Bradley (+1800)
- Ben Griffin (+2200)
- Cameron Young (+2800
- Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
- Harry Hall (+3300)
- Si Woo Kim (+3500)
- Luke Clanton (+4000)
- Max Greyserman (+4000)
- Davis Thompson (+4000)
- Keith Mitchell (+4000)
- Wyndham Clark (+4000)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)
- Akshay Bhatia (+4500)
- Min Woo Lee (+4500)
- Tony Finau (+4500)
- Rickie Fowler (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
Rocket Classic Betting Picks
Pick 1: Cameron Young (+2800)
The American is yet to win on the PGA Tour but, at a course that should suit his game, I'm backing Young to finally get over the line and secure his maiden victory on the circuit.
Producing three top 10s in his last six starts, including two T4 finishes, Young is in good form and, with a T6 finish here last year, his great game off the tee and on the greens will match Detroit Golf Club perfectly. What's more, in a tournament that doesn't possess the quality we'd usually see at Signature Events, now may be the time to back Young to the win.
Pick 2: Michael Kim (+6500)
Kim has had a great year on the PGA Tour in 2025, registering multiple top 10s and enjoying fine performance after fine performance.
Possessing excellent stats when it comes to approaching the green and around the green, the American is priced quite highly this week, a surprising factor given his game matches the course requirements. Last year, he fired a seven-under-par first round, showing he can go low around Detroit Golf Club and, had it not been for a three-over-par final round, he may well have scraped a top 10.
Pick 1: Ben Griffin (+2200)
In a field lacking too many star names in form, it makes sense to go back to a man who's continuing to enjoy a real purple patch. Griffin has a win and three top-10s in four of his past five starts and was T14 at the Travelers.
Griffin has finished outside the top 30 in both of his two appearances here, but he lost strokes off the tee on both occasions. He now appears to be striking it much, much better off the tee and, therefore, should be primed for a much better run at Detroit Golf Club. A decent week with the driver likely puts Griffin in with a chance.
Pick 2: Harry Hall (+3300)
I chose Hall last week as one of my sleeper picks and, after a T9 performance at the Travelers Championship, I think it's time to upgrade him. The Englishman has five consecutive top 25s - including two top 10s in the past three starts - and has been gaining strokes in most areas for weeks.
Perhaps the reason he might be fancied to go on and win come Sunday, though, is his putting. Hall effectively gets better the closer to the green he gets and, at a low-scoring Detroit Golf Club, a razor-sharp short game will be key. It's almost a year since he won his maiden PGA Tour title at the ISCO Championship and I think Hall could double his victory count in Michigan this week.
Pick 1: Keegan Bradley (+1800)
It's rare that I will pick a player that has just won the week before, but I really can't see Bradley taking his foot off the gas as he continues to set a stellar example to the US Ryder Cup hopefuls. His win at the Travelers wasn't out of the blue, after two top 10s in his previous three starts, so I can't ignore the signs this week that he might be able to go back-to-back.
He ranks first in the field for SG: Around the green, something that is particularly important at this venue, but is also a consistently accurate driver of the ball. With some respectable course form and a weaker field than last week, I can see another strong charge on the cards.
Pick 2: Andrew Putnam (+15000)
Putnam was tied for sixth last time out in Canada, firing an impressive second round 62 to leap into contention. Going that low on the PGA Tour is no fluke, evidenced by the fact he has shot a round of 65 or better in five of his last six starts.
He was tied for 11th at the Cognizant Classic earlier this season, which is held on a course with interesting correlation to this event. This makes me feel slightly better about his limited (but albeit poor) Rocket Classic form. At a decent price, he makes for an interesting each-way option this week.
How To Watch The Rocket Classic
US/ET
- Thursday 26th June: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday 27th June: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 28th June: 7.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ & CBS Sports App)
- Sunday 29th June: 7.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ & CBS Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 26th June: 5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 27th June: 5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 28th June: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 29th June: 4.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
