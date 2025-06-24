Rocket Classic 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds

After an epic Travelers Championship that saw US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, claim the final Signature Event of the season, the PGA Tour moves to the Rocket Classic.

Taking place at Detroit Golf Club, it's still a relatively new tournament to the PGA Tour schedule, with the first Rocket Classic taking place in 2019, replacing the Quicken Loans National.

Cam Davis returns to defend his Rocket Classic title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously won by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, two-time Rocket Classic winner, Cam Davis, returns to defend the title that he won 12 months ago.

Last year, the Aussie held off Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai and Davis Thompson to secure a one shot victory and his second PGA Tour title.

Among the big names featuring this week are Bhatia, last week's winner Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa.

Rocket Classic Course Guide: Detroit Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The venue for this week's tournament is Detroit Golf Club, which was designed by legendary course architect Donald Ross.

Measuring 7,370 yards, the North Course at Detroit Golf Club will play as a par 72. It features a total of 87 bunkers and just one water hazard, which plays its part on the 14th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of scoring, players have got the better of the course since 2019, with the winning score sitting anywhere between 18-under and 26-under.

Protection-wise, Detroit Golf Club has an average fairway width of 30-yards, with thick rough protecting the short grass either side. One point to note is that the green complexes are where scoring is made, as the putting surfaces are smaller than the Tour-average and feature some severe undulations.

Lay-out wise, the likes of DeChambeau and Finau have won around here, which means power plays a big part. What's more, last year, Davis ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, as well as ninth is SG: Around the Green.

Rocket Classic Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score 2024 Cam Davis -18 (One Stroke 2023 Rickie Fowler -24 (Playoff - Adam Hadwin & Collin Morikawa) 2022 Tony Finau -26 (Five Strokes) 2021 Cam Davis -18 (Playoff - Troy Merritt & Joaquin Niemann) 2020 Bryson DeChambeau -23 (Three Strokes) 2019 Nate Lashley -25 (Six Strokes)

Rocket Classic Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Collin Morikawa (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Keegan Bradley (+1800)

Ben Griffin (+2200)

Cameron Young (+2800

Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)

Harry Hall (+3300)

Si Woo Kim (+3500)

Luke Clanton (+4000)

Max Greyserman (+4000)

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Keith Mitchell (+4000)

Wyndham Clark (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)

Akshay Bhatia (+4500)

Min Woo Lee (+4500)

Tony Finau (+4500)

Rickie Fowler (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

Rocket Classic Betting Picks

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick 1: Cameron Young (+2800)

The American is yet to win on the PGA Tour but, at a course that should suit his game, I'm backing Young to finally get over the line and secure his maiden victory on the circuit.

Producing three top 10s in his last six starts, including two T4 finishes, Young is in good form and, with a T6 finish here last year, his great game off the tee and on the greens will match Detroit Golf Club perfectly. What's more, in a tournament that doesn't possess the quality we'd usually see at Signature Events, now may be the time to back Young to the win.

Pick 2: Michael Kim (+6500)

Kim has had a great year on the PGA Tour in 2025, registering multiple top 10s and enjoying fine performance after fine performance.

Possessing excellent stats when it comes to approaching the green and around the green, the American is priced quite highly this week, a surprising factor given his game matches the course requirements. Last year, he fired a seven-under-par first round, showing he can go low around Detroit Golf Club and, had it not been for a three-over-par final round, he may well have scraped a top 10.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick 1: Ben Griffin (+2200)

In a field lacking too many star names in form, it makes sense to go back to a man who's continuing to enjoy a real purple patch. Griffin has a win and three top-10s in four of his past five starts and was T14 at the Travelers.

Griffin has finished outside the top 30 in both of his two appearances here, but he lost strokes off the tee on both occasions. He now appears to be striking it much, much better off the tee and, therefore, should be primed for a much better run at Detroit Golf Club. A decent week with the driver likely puts Griffin in with a chance.

Pick 2: Harry Hall (+3300)

I chose Hall last week as one of my sleeper picks and, after a T9 performance at the Travelers Championship, I think it's time to upgrade him. The Englishman has five consecutive top 25s - including two top 10s in the past three starts - and has been gaining strokes in most areas for weeks.

Perhaps the reason he might be fancied to go on and win come Sunday, though, is his putting. Hall effectively gets better the closer to the green he gets and, at a low-scoring Detroit Golf Club, a razor-sharp short game will be key. It's almost a year since he won his maiden PGA Tour title at the ISCO Championship and I think Hall could double his victory count in Michigan this week.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick 1: Keegan Bradley (+1800)

It's rare that I will pick a player that has just won the week before, but I really can't see Bradley taking his foot off the gas as he continues to set a stellar example to the US Ryder Cup hopefuls. His win at the Travelers wasn't out of the blue, after two top 10s in his previous three starts, so I can't ignore the signs this week that he might be able to go back-to-back.

He ranks first in the field for SG: Around the green, something that is particularly important at this venue, but is also a consistently accurate driver of the ball. With some respectable course form and a weaker field than last week, I can see another strong charge on the cards.

Pick 2: Andrew Putnam (+15000)

Putnam was tied for sixth last time out in Canada, firing an impressive second round 62 to leap into contention. Going that low on the PGA Tour is no fluke, evidenced by the fact he has shot a round of 65 or better in five of his last six starts.

He was tied for 11th at the Cognizant Classic earlier this season, which is held on a course with interesting correlation to this event. This makes me feel slightly better about his limited (but albeit poor) Rocket Classic form. At a decent price, he makes for an interesting each-way option this week.

How To Watch The Rocket Classic

US/ET

Thursday 26th June: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday 27th June: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday 28th June: 7.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ & CBS Sports App)

7.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ & CBS Sports App) Sunday 29th June: 7.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ & CBS Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday 26th June: 5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 27th June: 5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 28th June: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 29th June: 4.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025