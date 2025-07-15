Open Championship Special Bets: 6 Tips For Royal Portrush Including Top LIV Golfer, Top-10 Finish And Best Debutant

It's the final men's Major of the year and the last chance to back a winner if you're a fan of a little golf wager now and again, and there are plenty of markets available to have a crack at.

Our Golf Monthly team have made their Open Championship outright betting picks and each-way shouts, while our betting expert Barry Plummer has written his Bazza's Best Bets For The Open column - but there's a host of other specials to bet on.

Keep our Open form guide handy with championship and Portrush records of the top contenders, which can be of use when weighing up the chances of your favorite this week.

From the fast starters to the top LIV Golf stars to individual country picks, let's take a look at some of the best Open special bets.

First round leader

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always a popular one, but nobody would've backed Daniel Brown to lead the way at Troon last year with his 65 - a great result for the bookies as he pipped the likes of Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose.

Lowry was also just a shot off the lead after 18 holes at Portrush and as long as he can channel the excitement and adrenaline of being the defending champion in Northern Ireland than at 40/1 (+4000) he's well worth a look.

Tommy Fleetwood led the way at Hoylake in 2023 and was two shots off the pace at Portrush before finishing second to Lowry - and is 45/1 (+4500) to start hot, while Robert MacIntyre didn't have his best stuff in Scotland but shot 68 at Portrush in round one last time to make the shortlist.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But why not plump for the 2019 champ to kick-off in style on his Portrush return.

Pick: Shane Lowry (+4000)

Top LIV Golfer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is the hotpot here at 11/4 (+275) as he's one of the tournament favorites with plenty going for him, including a T11 here in 2019 and two Irish Open wins on links courses.

Bryson DeChambeau's links form means he's a weak challenger to Rahm here, while Joaquin Niemann still can't find the key in Majors so 13/2 shot Tyrrell Hatton (+650) looks the biggest challenger on the face of things.

Patrick Reed is interesting with a T10 at Portrush his best Open result but Brooks Koepka interests me greatly here at 12/1 (+1200) to essentially beat Rahm and Hatton.

He finished T4 at Portrush, his best result in the Open, with Koepka's caddie being Portrush native Ricky Elliott likely having something to do with.

And with a Pete Cowen dressing down sparking his best Major result since he won the PGA at last month's US Open, I'll roll the dice on Koepka pipping this one ahead of Rahm.

Pick: Brooks Koepka 12/1 (+1200)

To miss the cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You have to wonder what condition Chris Gotterup is in after winning the Scottish Open and now heading across the Irish Sea to make his Open debut - so at 13/8 to miss the cut he's one of the better prices we can get in this market.

At the same price we find Joaquin Niemann, who has underwhelming Open Championship form just like his overall struggles in the Majors. Yes, he finally cracked the top 10 at the PGA but followed it up with a whimper and a missed cut at Oakmont.

He's made three cuts from five Opens but a best finish of 53rd shows he's hardly flying into the weekend - and he missed the cut here in 2019 after going 76-71.

Pick: Joaquin Niemann 13/8 (+163)

Top debutant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been looking for a way to get Harry Hall on side after a tremendous effort at the Scottish Open which saw him shoot 64 on Friday playing alongside Luke Donald - so you know he can handle pressure.

One bad round cost him an even better finish than 17th, but it maintained an excellent run of seven straight T24 finishes or better, including a T19 at the PGA Championship and two further top 10s.

Chris Gotterup obviously leads this market but he'll surely suffer some sort of comedown, while JJ Spaun looks like he'll need more time to figure out links golf - and so with Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman and Andrew Novak to beat I think Hall represents some decent value here.

Pick: Harry Hall 8/1 (+800)

Top 10 finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some enticing odds in this one. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg both at 3/1 really appeal - and I'd consider backing a double for both of them to make the top 10 which would make a big 13/1 (+1300) shot.

Sepp Straka at 5/1 and Russell Henley at 6/1 will be popular here but preference goes to Cameron Young at 8/1 (+800) to back up his eighth at the US Open with yet another top 10.

As he's got six top 10 finishes in the last 15 Majors - the list of players who can top that is short - only Schauffele, DeChambeau, McIlroy and Scheffler, that's it!

He's also got the third best stroke average (69.83) in The Open over the last five years - only Scheffler and Lowry can better that.

Young almost pinched the 2022 Open from Cam Smith with a flying Sunday and was eighth at Royal Liverpool and T31 last year - his worst return from three Opens. He's got serious game and shows it best in the Majors.

Pick: Cameron Young 8/1 (+800)

Top rest of the world

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So this market is for every player not from the USA or Europe, so it's a big field but we get a big price of 16/1 on our selection Ryan Fox - who had his best Open result of T16 at Portrush in 2019.

He's just 4/1 to win top Australasian and take care of the likes of Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Jason Day - and 16/1 to also see-off the likes of Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners.

Fox shot 66 last Thursday in Scotland before fading away, but he's won the Dunhill Links and finished top four at both Ballyliffin and Portstewart in the Irish Open - plus his Canadian Open win has been a real shot in the arm for his confidence.

A prevous Northern Ireland Open winner in 2016, Fox could go really well this week, but this looks like the best value pick of the specials markets to back him in.

Pick: Ryan Fox 16/1 (+1600)