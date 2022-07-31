Tony Finau Secures Commanding Back-To-Back PGA Tour Titles

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Beginning the final round, both Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith were in a share of the lead as an exciting day lay ahead at Detroit Golf Club.

However, after Finau secured a third PGA Tour title at the 3M Open last week, it seemed that he was the favourite heading into the final day and, following two birdies through seven holes, it seemed that he was heading to a fourth PGA Tour title.

"Last week feels amazing as does this week," explained Finau, who moves into the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings. "I was quite disappointed with my finish last week and all I wanted to do was show that I am a winner and champion and I feel like I did that this week.

"There's so many people behind the scenes who have gotten me to where I am today and the work has been relentless. I hope these wins are inspiring the next generation and especially my son back home. My kids see how much work their dad puts in and the sacrifices I make for them and it means everything that they can see me win and become a champion."

"Inspire someone."Words to live by and @TonyFinauGolf's mantra. pic.twitter.com/ym1h1QnhmdJuly 31, 2022 See more

After claiming his second PGA Tour title in 2021, it had been a period of 1975 days since his first PGA Tour title. In July 2022, he has picked up two titles, with the 32-year-old stretching out his advantage to two shots at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as he walked into the back nine.

Another birdie for the Ryder Cup star followed, as two birdies and a bogey to begin his back nine extended his advantage to three as others failed to build any momentum at the penultimate PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup finals.

Finau wasn't done there though, as he made his fifth birdie of the day at the par 5 14th as it almost became almost inevitable that the American would claim another title.

Finau celebrates with his wife Alayna after his Rocket Mortgage Classic win (Image credit: Getty Images)

He wasn't done there though, as he strengthened his lead at the top with a birdie at the 17th giving him a five shot lead going up the par 4 last. After sticking a ball in the water at the 18th hole last week, a few may have thought he would do something similar, but they couldn't have been more wrong, as he stuck a classy approach to 15-feet at the 18th.

Hitting 66 greens in regulation for the week, the 32-year-old missed his birdie chance at the 72nd hole, but a solid par was enough for yet a commanding victory as he heads into the FedEx Cup finals with some serious momentum!