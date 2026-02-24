'He Just Beat Two Of The Best Players In The World, So Yeah' - Golf Fans Weigh In On Anthony Kim's Chances Of Contending In Majors

We’re over a week on from one of the biggest stories in golf we’re likely to see all year – Anthony Kim’s stunning win at LIV Golf Adelaide, completing a comeback story for the ages.

To recap, after rapidly establishing himself as one of the game’s rising stars with three PGA Tour wins, top 10s in Majors and a Ryder Cup appearance, the American went on a long hiatus in 2012, only re-emerging in 2024 when he signed for LIV Golf as a wildcard.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the length of time he’d been away from the game, Kim struggled to recreate the scintillating form of his early career, regularly placing in the lower reaches of leaderboards and even being relegated in 2025.

Undeterred, Kim fought for his career on the circuit, finishing third in the LIV Golf Promotions event in January to pick up where he left off, later becoming a permanent member of Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC.

Even then, no one could have realistically predicted what would come next, when Kim not only won a professional tournament for the first time in 16 years in Adelaide, but came from five shots back with a round to play to take the honors by three ahead of the likes of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Anthony Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide by three over Jon Rahm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the win, the accolades came thick and fast, with Hy Flyers GC captain Phil Mickelson even suggesting Kim could contend for Majors again. So, is Mickelson correct, or is that unrealistic?

Our news team debated the subject in our weekly 'Inside The Ropes' franchise, and Golf Monthly readers were keen to give their thoughts on social media. We received plenty of differing viewpoints, with some suggesting Kim could indeed contend in the game’s biggest events again, and others insisting it would be a bridge too far, even for a player with a career arc as incredible as Kim’s.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let’s have a look at some of the thoughts of our readers, on both sides of the debate...and comment below to give your view.

Yes, Anthony Kim Can Contend In Majors

Readers in the “yes, he can” camp offered several reasons why Kim can give himself a chance in Majors…

The Players He Beat

Anthony Kim beat some world-class players at LIV Golf Adelaide, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some readers pointed out that it wasn’t just the fact Kim was able to win again after so long, but the players he faced, in particular seeing off two of the game’s biggest names, Rahm and DeChambeau.

One reader wrote: “He beat Bryson and JR [Rahm], who will be contenders at each of the Majors,” while another agreed, writing: “He just beat two of the best players in the WORLD, so yeah."

Another pointed out that the large deficit Kim faced on Rahm and DeChambeau ahead of the final round is evidence he can contend, writing: “He started five shots behind two guys who had five top-10 finishes between them last year in the Majors and won by three.”

Another comment read: “AK can play with anyone on the planet, which he vehemently proved yesterday.”

The Quality Of His Game

Anthony Kim's game was superb at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it took Kim some time to begin finding the game that brought him so much success early in his career, it was there in a big way in Adelaide, from superb iron play to brilliance on the greens.

That wasn’t lost on readers, with one user writing: “The thing that AK did this time was he was dropping putts left right and centre, iron play on the money. Short game was impeccable.”

Similar comments included: “His swing is beautiful and his putting stroke is pure,” and: “His iron play is now as good as anyone, his putting is amazing.”

One reader was particularly impressed by Kim's putting ability, writing: “If he can putt like that, definitely anything is possible.”

Big-Game Pedigree

Anthony Kim has a history of performing on the big occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some readers think the body of work Kim compiled in the early part of his career proves his best days aren't behind him.

One wrote: "He definitely has the talent! Back when he was a young gun he was as good as anyone on tour and knew it."

Another added: "He showed the brilliance he had 15 years ago. He’s got more room to move up."

Another reader highlighted Kim's Ryder Cup performance in 2008, when he won 2.5 points as the US beat Europe, writing: "AK did it in the Ryder Cup. He can win for sure."

Age Isn’t A Barrier

Kim is no longer a young player, having celebrated his 40th birthday last June, but according to some golf fans, that’s not a reason to discount his chances of contending in Majors.

One reader wrote: “If Justin Rose is playing like he is at his age, then AK can compete in any Major.”

Another fan was more nuanced, writing: “As for Majors, he had at least a dozen attempts when young and didn’t succeed, but who knows, he is younger than Justin Rose.”

No, Anthony Kim Can’t Contend In Majors

While many comments were adamant that Kim can reproduce his LIV Golf Adelaide form in Majors, other golf fans weren’t convinced, for a number of reasons…

Course Difficulty

Could The Grange Golf Club layout compare to a Major? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Majors generally offer some of the sternest tests in golf, and some readers pointed out that The Grange Golf Club layout was hardly the same as navigating the brutal set-ups often prepared for the big four tournaments.

One reader said the yardage couldn’t compare, writing: “The two courses at Adelaide were playing 6,600 and 7,100 yards with light rough.”

Another suggested talk of Kim contending was unrealistic given the course, writing: “The Majors are set up to be a real test for the players.

“As much as I am delighted for this recent success for AK, surely we ought to pump the brakes just a wee bit. I mean NOT to throw any shade, but what Major venue can we compare Adelaide to?”

Another reader highlighted Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour, writing: “Brooks found out they play tougher courses on the PGA Tour not resort courses where everything rolls to the center of the fairways.”

Sample Size

The saying goes, “one swallow doesn’t make a summer,” and other readers pointed out that talk of Kim contending in Majors is premature given it was just one success.

One comment read: “It’s one win. Calm your jets. See how he finishes the year,” while another reader wrote: “I think I need to see more than one week. But he definitely has the ability.”

Similar caution was urged by another reader, who wrote: “Wait and see what happens. Let's not get too excited over one event, especially if it is not a Major.”

The Record Of LIV Golfers At Majors

Cameron Smith is one of several LIV Golfers who have struggled in the Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been 14 Majors since LIV Golf’s inception, but in that time, only two of its players have lifted one of the trophies – Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship and Bryson DeChambeau at the 2024 US Open. That’s something other readers feel counts against Kim.

One wrote: “DJ [Dustin Johnson], Koepka, Phil and Cam [Smith] had a disastrous Major season last year. Seven-time LIV winner [Joaquin] Niemann has one top-10 at a Major in 30 attempts, Gooch a four-five- time LIV winner, also has a dismal Major record! DeChambeau, Rahm are the only LIV golfers doing OK at Majors.”

Another reader pointed specifically to four-time LIV Golf winner Talor Gooch’s Major record, writing: “How did LIV success work for the Gooch in Majors?”

For the record, it’s not great, with the American managing a T34 twice, a T60 and three missed cuts since the circuit launched.

Access To Majors

Some golf fans aren’t even sure the argument will be tested any time soon, with pathways to Majors limited for Kim.

One reader wrote: “To be a Major contender, you have to get in them. That’s going to be a tough road for him.”

Another comment read: “I mean, maybe if he makes it through Open Championship or US Open qualifying. But he’s not getting in on OWGR or an invite.”

Another suggested he has plenty of work ahead of him to receive an invite to the first Major of the year, The Masters.

The comment read: “Nobody was rooting more for Kim than myself. I stayed up and watched the entire final round. But he’s not deserving of a Masters invite yet. He needs to show consistent elite play over the next six weeks to show he’s deserving.”