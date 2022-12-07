Tiger Woods Reveals His Dream Three Ball

Throughout his long career, Tiger Woods has played both with and against some of the best players of his era.

Despite regularly rubbing shoulders with some of his fellow greats of the game on the course, in a new video by The Bleacher Report, Woods has revealed who his dream three ball would include – and neither of the other two is even a professional.

The video, posted in the build-up to The Match, where Woods will team up with Rory McIlroy, sees him answering a series of quickfire questions. However, his most poignant answer comes towards the end. The 15-time Major winner is asked what his dream celebrity foursome he'd want to play a round with would be. He answers: "It wouldn't be a foursome, it would be my dad, myself and Charlie."

Woods’ father was the man who introduced him to the game, and, as a baby, Tiger would even eat his food in the garage and watch Earl hit some of his thousands of golf shots. It wouldn’t be long until Tiger picked up a club for the first time, and the rest is history.

Earl’s influence only appeared to grow as his son’s burgeoning talent began to emerge, too. Woods said of his father that he “would do all kinds of things to mess him up” while honing his skills to insulate him against any future mind games he’d face on the PGA Tour.

Woods also admits he’s used some of the same techniques on Charlie. During the Hero World Challenge, which Woods hosted, he told NBC's Paul Azinger: “It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

Charlie is quickly emerging as one of the game’s most exciting prospects. Meanwhile, Woods is often seen alongside him on the course, including during the 2021 PNC Championship. That suggests that, if he is to have a PGA Tour career, the influence of his father will loom large.

While Earl passed away in 2006, it was not before he left an indelible mark on Woods and nearly a decade after his first Major win. Meanwhile, although Charlie’s future in the game is unknown, there’s no doubt he has an extremely invested dad.

Given the enormous impact of both his father and son on Tiger, perhaps it’s no surprise that, even with the greatest players and some of the most famous people in the world beyond the game to choose from, the pair would be his first choices in a dream three ball.

After The Match, which takes place on 10 December at Tampa’s Pelican Golf Club, the 46-year-old will once again be accompanied by Charlie as they aim to go one better than last year’s runner-up position at the PNC Championship at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton.

