Police Open Investigation After Seve Ballesteros Statue Goes Missing From Spanish Legend's Home Town

Police in the Spanish town of Pedreña have begun a formal investigation after a life-size statue of Spanish golfing legend Severiano Ballesteros disappeared on Monday.

Ballesteros was born in the northern Spanish town, near to Santander, on April 9, 1957 and later passed away there on May 7, 2011.

In between, he won The Masters twice and The Open Championship three times while also leading Team Europe to four Ryder Cup victories and a retaining tie during eight appearances as a player and one as captain.

Among the Spanish legend's other most prestigious achievements included 45 European Tour titles (non-Majors), two World Cup wins with Spain and six European Tour Order of Merit victories.

In recognition of Ballesteros' World Golf Hall of Fame career - into which he was inducted in 1999 - his home town commissioned a life-size statue to be placed in the heart of Pedreña.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It shows the famous pose Ballesteros made as he celebrated winning the 1984 Open following a thrilling final round at St Andrews against Tom Watson, who was hunting a third successive Claret Jug.

Made of bronze, the statue was initially created by sculptor Salvador Garcia Ceballos in 2009 but was not permanently installed in La Barqueria Park until 2017.

However, it was reported missing on Monday and local police have suggested it could have been stolen.

In an Instagram post by the Marina de Cudeyo town council, the caption read: "This afternoon we have become aware of the disappearance of the statue dedicated to Seve Ballesteros, in Pedreña.

"Local Police and [the] Civil Guard have started investigations to try to clarify this unfortunate event that all indicates is a robbery.

"If anyone has observed suspicious movements, especially in the last 24 hours, please let the Civil Guard or the Local Police know."