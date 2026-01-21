Rory McIlroy Reveals Three New Career Goals Following Historic 2025

Even for Rory McIlroy, who possesses a list of achievements in pro golf most could only dream of, there are still plenty of goals to shoot for.

The former World No.1 has won all four Majors at least once, completing the Career Grand Slam in emotional style last April and he has landed both the PGA Tour's and DP World Tour's season titles multiple teams each.

McIlroy has also been a part of several Ryder Cup victories at both home and in the USA and his career earnings have exceeded $100 million. And that's only the tip of the iceberg. So what's left?

Well, McIlroy has mentioned before that he would love to surpass Colin Montgomerie's total of eight Harry Vardon trophies. And given that the Northern Irishman is currently on seven, that seems as if it is only a matter of time.

Having previously said around 12 months ago that he was striving to win The Masters and complete another away Ryder Cup victory with Team Europe, both of which were achieved, McIlroy was quizzed once again on what he still wants to do at the grand old age of 36.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy replied: "Yeah, Olympic medal. Open at St Andrews. Yeah, maybe like a US Open at one of those like old, traditional golf courses - whether it's Shinnecock this year or Winged Foot or Pebble Beach, Merion.

"Yeah, I would say those. Again, like I keep saying, I would have told you two years ago, if I won the Masters, it would have been great and I could are retired or whatever.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"But when you keep doing things, the goal posts keep moving, and you just keep finding new things that you want to do.

"So yeah, I'm sure if I were to achieve those things, which geez, I hope that I do, I'd probably give you more stuff in four years' time.

"I think when you're a competitive person, that's just the way you're wired and sort of the way we operate."

Wednesday morning. First tee. Rory McIlroy. #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/cDNf6Ylx0KJanuary 21, 2026

Exactly how successful McIlroy will be in making his dreams a reality will, according to the man himself, depend greatly on his outlook during practice and at the events he shows up for.

The 45-time pro winner believes he must attack every competition with real fervour and only sign up to tournaments he genuinely wants to be a part of moving forward.

McIlroy said: "Yeah, I think I need to show up at tournaments with enthusiasm every single time.

"So playing in the places that I want to play, playing the tournaments I want to play. Not feeling like I'm at a tournament because I'm obligated or have to be there but because I want to be there.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And I said this last week, but finding joy in the process. You know, like... I've been coming here for 20 years.

"You just think about the amount of balls that I've hit and the amount of time I've spent on the range on my own. That starts to get tedious 20 years into a career. So it's like trying to find the joy in that.

"What I really found joy in, I feel like at home, is playing golf. I definitely spend more time on the golf course than on the practice range nowadays, and that's something I've started to really, really enjoy. So for me... it's basically not make it feel like a job, you know?"

McIlroy tees off in the first two rounds of the Dubai Desert Classic alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton. The British trio will begin on the 10th tee in round one at 8:05am local time before switching to the first at 12:25pm local time on Friday.