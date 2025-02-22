Tiger Woods Missing From Jupiter Links Line-Up For TGL Match Against The Bay
The 15-time Major winner misses his first TGL match for Jupiter Links as the team faces table-topping The Bay
The lineups have been confirmed for a crucial week of TGL action, with three matches scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
All six teams will play at the SoFi Center as the fight to finish in the top four of the standings and reach the season-ending playoffs heats up.
One big omission from the line-ups is that, for the first time, there will be no sign of Tiger Woods for Jupiter Links GC, as the team takes on The Bay Golf Club.
That’s a big match for Woods’ team as Jupiter Links currently sits one place beneath the playoff cutline in the SoFi Cup standings in fifth after three matches in which it has accumulated only two points.
All is not lost for the team heading into the week’s action, as it is level on points with New York Golf Club, which occupies the final playoff place. However, the team’s opponent for its match on Tuesday is currently at the top of the standings after three wins in three.
With Woods sitting out the action for the first time, it leaves Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa entrusted with the task of beating The Bay’s line-up of Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark.
Lineups are in. 1️⃣ NY fighting for their playoff lives2️⃣ A MUST win match for Boston3️⃣ Can Max turn the Jup season around? pic.twitter.com/KxWFGVAodxFebruary 21, 2025
Woods’ most recent outing for Jupiter Links came in the final match of the bumper four-game week last Tuesday where his team slumped to a damaging 10-3 defeat to New York Golf Club to leave it in a precarious position. in the quest to reach the playoffs
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Woods was also involved in an embarrassing moment during that contest with a yardage blunder that led to him being 100 yards out with an approach shot.
The 15-time Major winner then needed to shrug off the incident, as a busy week continued, first for talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House as part of a PGA Tour contingent in the hope of concluding negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund on a way to reunite the men’s game, and then at a Black History Month reception, where he appeared on stage alongside the President.
With Woods resting up next week, it leaves just one more chance of a fourth TGL appearance of the season ahead of the playoffs, when Jupiter Links GC faces Atlanta Drive GC in the final match of the regular season on 4 March.
The day before Jupiter Links' match against The Bay, second-placed Los Angeles Golf Club plays New York Golf Club. Los Angeles will line-up with Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. New York’s team will feature Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler.
Monday’s second match sees Boston Common Golf, which is currently at the foot of the standings with just one point, turn to Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama to try and see off an Atlanta Drive GC team featuring Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Golf Course Forced To Shut 18th Hole Due To 'Health And Safety Grounds'
Holyhead Golf Course in Wales has been forced to close its 18th hole after a neighbor complained that too many stray golf balls were going onto their land
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Spieth To Make Tournament Debut In PGA Tour Event After Late Entry
The three-time Major winner was a late entry into the Cognizant Classic on Friday, as Spieth is set to tee it up at PGA National for the first time in his 12-year pro career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tony Finau Joins TGL For One Match With Team's Playoff Spot On The Line
Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala will be joined by their compatriot on Tuesday as a result of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both being unavailable
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Endures 'One Of The Most Embarrassing Moments' Of Career In TGL Yardage Blunder
Woods was out by 100 yards with an approach shot during Jupiter Links' match against New York
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 29 TGL Holes Being Used In The Inaugural Season
There are 29 custom-designed risk-and-reward holes used in TGL - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Star Rose Zhang Becomes TGL Investor
The LPGA Tour star is the newest name in the interactive league, with Zhang joining The Bay Golf Club's ownership group alongside the likes of Steph Curry
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Holes Out For Los Angeles In TGL Overtime But Atlanta Drive Secure Tight Win
The Los Angeles Golf Club player produced a moment of brilliance in overtime against Atlanta Drive GC, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the team a third successive win
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Competitive Return Date Following Mother's Death
The 15-time Major champion pulled out of the event at Torrey Pines following the death of his mother, Kultida, but is planning a quick return to the game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Week 5 - All The Information You Need For The Bumper Four Game Week
The fifth TGL week features a Presidents Day triple-header at the SoFi Center, with a fourth match the day after
By Mike Hall Published
-
TGL Announces Mid-Season Rules Update After Early Feedback
Following early-season feedback on the tactical tool, TGL officials have decided to implement a number of rule changes involving The Hammer...
By Jonny Leighfield Published