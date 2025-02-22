Tiger Woods Missing From Jupiter Links Line-Up For TGL Match Against The Bay

The 15-time Major winner misses his first TGL match for Jupiter Links as the team faces table-topping The Bay

Mike Hall
The lineups have been confirmed for a crucial week of TGL action, with three matches scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

All six teams will play at the SoFi Center as the fight to finish in the top four of the standings and reach the season-ending playoffs heats up.

One big omission from the line-ups is that, for the first time, there will be no sign of Tiger Woods for Jupiter Links GC, as the team takes on The Bay Golf Club.

That’s a big match for Woods’ team as Jupiter Links currently sits one place beneath the playoff cutline in the SoFi Cup standings in fifth after three matches in which it has accumulated only two points.

All is not lost for the team heading into the week’s action, as it is level on points with New York Golf Club, which occupies the final playoff place. However, the team’s opponent for its match on Tuesday is currently at the top of the standings after three wins in three.

With Woods sitting out the action for the first time, it leaves Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa entrusted with the task of beating The Bay’s line-up of Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark.

Woods’ most recent outing for Jupiter Links came in the final match of the bumper four-game week last Tuesday where his team slumped to a damaging 10-3 defeat to New York Golf Club to leave it in a precarious position. in the quest to reach the playoffs

Woods was also involved in an embarrassing moment during that contest with a yardage blunder that led to him being 100 yards out with an approach shot.

The 15-time Major winner then needed to shrug off the incident, as a busy week continued, first for talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House as part of a PGA Tour contingent in the hope of concluding negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund on a way to reunite the men’s game, and then at a Black History Month reception, where he appeared on stage alongside the President.

With Woods resting up next week, it leaves just one more chance of a fourth TGL appearance of the season ahead of the playoffs, when Jupiter Links GC faces Atlanta Drive GC in the final match of the regular season on 4 March.

The day before Jupiter Links' match against The Bay, second-placed Los Angeles Golf Club plays New York Golf Club. Los Angeles will line-up with Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. New York’s team will feature Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler.

Monday’s second match sees Boston Common Golf, which is currently at the foot of the standings with just one point, turn to Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama to try and see off an Atlanta Drive GC team featuring Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

